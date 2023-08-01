1930 — Ariel Melchior Sr. and J. Antonio Jarvis publish the first edition of The Daily News of the Virgin Islands from their office in The Art Shop on Main Street, St. Thomas.
1940 — Melchior buys out Jarvis’ share in the newspaper business and becomes sole owner, publisher and editor.
1960 — The Daily News opens its St. Croix bureau
1961 — The St. Thomas office moves from Main Street to Back Street.
1978 — Melchior sells The Daily News to Gannett Co., a national media conglomerate
1988 — The Daily News’ offices and press move from Back Street into a new office and printing plant in Estate Thomas.
1995 — The Daily News wins the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its 10-part series “V.I. Crime: Who’s to Blame.”
1997 — Gannett sells the newspaper to St. Croix-based Innovative Communication Corp.
2001 — Launch of The Daily News’ Best of the Virgin Islands magazine and annual readers’ poll.
2002 — The Daily News debuts www.virginislandsdailynews.com
2008 — Times-Shamrock Communications of Scranton, Pa., buys The Daily News as part of the breakup of ICC.
2009 — The Daily News’ launches its daily e-Edition, the online duplicate of the print edition.
2013 --- The Daily News wins the inaugural First Amendment Award from the national Associated Press Media Editors organization for reports on the V.I. Legislature’s spending and lack of transparency.
2014 —Virgin Islands-based businessman Archie Nahigian buys The Daily News from Times-Shamrock Communications, returning the company to local ownership.
2016 — The St. Croix office of The Daily News moves from Gallows Bay to larger quarters on Strand Street, Christiansted.
2017 — The Daily News publishes Centennial Countdown, a series of articles about V.I. history, including Virgin Islanders’ personal memories, prior to the 100th anniversary of Denmark’s transfer of the Virgin Islands to the United States on March 31, 1917.
2017 — In September, Irma and Maria, two Category 5 hurricanes hit the Virgin Islands in September. The Daily News continued publishing despite the challenges of lengthy curfews, a WAPA shutdown, severe infrastructure damage and damage to staff members’ homes. In December, The Daily News published a special magazine, Category 10, a compilation of photographs and articles about the dual hurricanes’ impact on life in the Virgin Islands.
2023 — The Daily News marks 93 years of continuous publishing.