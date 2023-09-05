Six years ago today, we were in the grips of Hurricane Irma. The memory is likely to stir up all sorts of emotions with reports that the National Hurricane Center is predicting that a tropical wave in the Atlantic now has a 100% chance to become the season’s next tropical depression or storm this week as it heads toward the Caribbean.
We all know that hurricanes bring powerful winds, heavy rainfall and inland flooding even in areas thousands of miles away. So, pray that such destructive storms never revisit, and pray for those who may find themselves in harm’s way. Now is as good a time as any to remind residents of The Daily News’ hurricane supplement, redistributed just last week, which is chock full of information on building a family emergency kit and other vital information for use before, during and after a storm.
Back in 1989, we thought we had seen the worst when Hurricane Hugo inflicted wide-spread destruction on the territory.
We were wrong.
In 1995, we thought nothing could be worse than the two days when Hurricane Marilyn cut a merciless swath across the territory.
We were wrong again.
We had not fully recovered from Hugo when Marilyn hit, leaving us struggling for a decade to get back on our feet and out from under blue tarps.
The real worst came in 2017. Within a two-week span Hurricane Irma followed by Hurricane Maria devastated the territory.
But in comparison to Hugo and Marilyn, the multiple impacts of Irma and Maria, the twin Category 5 hurricanes — nicknamed Irmaria — were devastating. Compared to Irmaria, Hugo and Marilyn were mere windy days.
Irmaria was a serial killer. People died. Our economy died. Our faith in the government died.
Federal recovery money poured in and so did greedy opportunists, inside and outside government.
Predatory contractors arrived and hung around only long enough to make a money grab and disappear back to the states.
So today, on this sixth anniversary of Hurricane Irma, we remind you that the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t end until Nov. 30. Remember to go through those emergency kits, and update them as necessary. And, for those going through emotional turmoil at this time of year, please seek help as necessary.
It’s been six years and where are we with recovery? We hope to learn these answers from the administration:
Why don’t we have everything the $12 billion in federal recovery funds was supposed to build? Projects take time, but after six years, we’ve mostly gotten big talk and little progress.
Why don’t we have new school buildings and athletic fields?
Why don’t we have new hospitals?
Why don’t we have new airports with jetways?
Why don’t we have well-stocked, well-staffed and well-repaired libraries?
Why don’t we have reliable, efficient, financially sound WAPA facilities and operations?
And then there’s the $12-billion-dollar question: Where did the money go?
Hurricane “season” has three more months to go, and that raises the ultimate question: If another Irmaria hits, how can we ever recover?
We urge residents to remain vigilant of weather forecasts, and be prepared for the consequences of a worst-case scenario.