STX man faces rape charges
Jose Jaheim Perez is facing rape charges after a woman told police that he attacked her inside his home.
According to a statement from V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester, on July 11, 2023, the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by an adult male, later identified as Perez, at his home while she was braiding his hair.
The victim told police that she told Perez she did not want to have sexual intercourse with him, however, “he forced himself on her and engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.”
On July 24, Perez turned himself in at the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station. He was subsequently turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he was read his rights. Police said he made a statement after waiving his rights and “admitted that he had sex with the victim, but denied raping her.”
Perez, 19, was charged with first-degree rape, and bail was set at $75,000. Unable to posed he was remanded to prison pending a court hearing.
Man charged in assault
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a woman after breaking into her home.
According to a V.I. Police Department release, on July 5, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the victim reported that a man, later identified as Heribierto Perez, entered her home without her permission.
“She stated that the man, who was armed, physically assaulted her, and broke property inside the house,” V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester said in a news release.
On July 24, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Perez and charged with domestic violence related first-degree burglary, simple assault, and destruction to others property.
Chichester said Perez was advised of his rights and arrested and that “as per domestic violence law, Perez was not offered bail.”
He was transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility where he was remanded pending a court hearing in Superior Court, the release stated.
— By Alexandra Bhola