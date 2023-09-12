ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man accused of 18 crimes in an armed robbery case has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of threatening a witness, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Ottley Smith, 48, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2022, and charged with robbing a victim of cash and jewelry at gunpoint, and trying to extort an additional $25,000 cash from the victim, V.I. Police said at the time.
Smith was charged with numerous crimes, including first- and third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, kidnapping for extortion, false imprisonment, home invasion, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Smith violently threatened the victim, who said he “put one of the firearms in her mouth and told her that he would kill her,” according to the information filed by the V.I. Attorney General’s Office.
The victim said Smith later contacted her and returned her jewelry and cash, and “instructed her to tell police to dismiss the investigation of the case.”
On Wednesday, Smith signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, and Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo scheduled a change of plea hearing for Friday.
Smith had been facing a possible life sentence for the kidnapping charge, and the majority of the other counts filed against him carried lengthy prison sentences.
Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss all but one charge, threatening a witness, according to the signed plea agreement.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General H. Timothy Perry had also sought to charge Smith as a habitual offender, based on his previous convictions in 2009 for unauthorized possession of a firearm, and a 2016 conviction for third-degree burglary.
The felonies were committed within 10 years of Smith having served his prison sentences in those cases, triggering the “habitual offender” section of the V.I. Code, under which prosecutors have discretion to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars, and the possibility of life in prison.
But according to the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the habitual offender information, and will recommend that Smith serve three years in prison.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.