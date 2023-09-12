ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man accused of 18 crimes in an armed robbery case has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of threatening a witness, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Ottley Smith, 48, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2022, and charged with robbing a victim of cash and jewelry at gunpoint, and trying to extort an additional $25,000 cash from the victim, V.I. Police said at the time.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.