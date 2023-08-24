The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands and the Office of the ADA Coordinator at Government House are partnering with other agencies to host a preparedness expo territorywide beginning Friday.
The Disaster Preparedness and Disease Prevention Expo is open to independent living senior citizens and adults with disabilities, according to a released statement.
The expo in the St. Thomas-St. John District will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Eldridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The St. Croix District expo will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UVI’s Great Hall.
“This impactful event gives us the opportunity to empower our senior and persons with disabilities and show this community that they are extremely important to us,” Julien Henley Sr., ADA coordinator said. “Bringing them together to learn about preparedness, create a plan, and also receive biometric screenings is something that the Office of the Governor truly looks forward to doing.”
The expo will highlight local health and disaster preparedness efforts by partnering agencies to provide critical information for the coming disaster-inclined months, including “go bags” and what should be in them, as well as registration for free services such as V.I. alerts, WAPA alerts and VITRAN Paratransit services among others.
Various health and preparedness resources will be distributed, and lunch and refreshments will be provided, among the activities.
Henley is encouraging individuals to register as space is limited. Resource swag bags and meals are guaranteed for the first 100 people who register at www.vi.gov/viada.
For registration assistance or more information about the event, call 340-715-5912 or email ada@go.vi.gov