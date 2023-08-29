ST. THOMAS — Government officials shed light on the Bryan-Roach administration’s plan to address abandoned and derelict houses during the first of two planned town halls on Monday evening at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.
A second town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the St. Croix Educational Complex.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. opened the discussion by saying that he and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach don’t run from problems in the territory when they can face them head-on.
“Tonight is not one of those nights,” he said. “There’s nothing you’re going to hear tonight that anyone is married to.”
During his remarks, Bryan repeatedly emphasized that his administration’s plan was about keeping homes in the hands of Virgin Islanders rather than putting properties in the hands of developers.
Government House Chief of Staff Karl Knight elaborated on the administration’s plan by clarifying the definition of abandoned and derelict homes. To be considered, the building must have been legally unoccupied for at least five years.
If that condition is met, then the building must meet three of the following conditions.
The building must be a public nuisance, blighted or unfit for human occupancy, or must require substantial rehabilitation, or must be a fire hazard.
The building is eligible if it is susceptible to unauthorized entry, an attractive nuisance to children or an attractive nuisance for illicit purposes, including prostitution, drug use or vagrancy.
The presence of vermin or the accumulation of debris, uncut vegetation or the physical deterioration of the building is another criteria. If the appearance or another condition of the building negatively impacts the economic well-being of residents or businesses, it will be subject to the plan.