Abandoned building

An abandoned building on the south side of Red Hook Road, west of Independent Boat Yard and opposite Gold Hill Road on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

ST. THOMAS — Government officials shed light on the Bryan-Roach administration’s plan to address abandoned and derelict houses during the first of two planned town halls on Monday evening at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.

A second town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the St. Croix Educational Complex.