Residents of St. Croix pressed Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and executive branch officials for clarification regarding the administration’s proposed plan to address the territory’s abandoned and derelict houses during a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at the St. Croix Educational Complex.
Bryan and his colleagues also hosted a town hall meeting on Monday at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.
On Wednesday night, Bryan and his chief of staff, Karl Knight, reiterated that the proposed plan was still in its infancy and that it is intended to help Virgin Islanders retain ownership of their homes.
Under the proposed plan, buildings which have been legally unoccupied for five or more years are considered abandoned or derelict. The building must also be a public nuisance, a fire hazard, blighted, unfit for occupancy or require substantial rehabilitation.
Several other criteria qualify a building for abandoned or derelict status, including being susceptible to unauthorized entry, being an attractive nuisance to children or an attractive locale for illicit purposes — including prostitution, drug use or vagrancy.
Virgin Islands courts will play a critical role in the process, according to Knight. Homeowners can voluntarily sign up for conservatorship if they are unable to conduct necessary repairs or rehabilitation measures themselves. If the ownership of a property is disputed or the homeowner is unwilling to conduct repairs, an outside party may ask the court to impose a conservatorship.
As proposed, the court-appointed conservator will be able to invest in the development of the property and have the right to manage it for a period that allows them to recoup a reasonable return on their investment before the redeveloped property is transferred back to its original owner or owners.
Over two and a half hours, Bryan and his colleagues weathered questions from constituents concerned that the proposed plan would result in the gentrification of historic neighborhoods and the displacement of Virgin Islands families.
“Remember, this is a judge who has to approve every step of this,” Bryan said at one point. “So, the judges in the Virgin Islands are local. They’re gonna protect our Virgin Islands rights at all times.” Bryan added that one of the reasons the probate process takes so long is that judges try to keep properties in the hands of families.
Several speakers who took the microphone on Wednesday expressed a deep mistrust of the administration’s plan, and Bryan himself asked for one person to be removed from the auditorium.
One speaker, who identified herself as Dr. Jessica Samuel, concluded her line of questioning by addressing gentrification head on.
“Gentrification is something that is oftentimes not intended,” she said. “Most of the time, no person, no developer or government agency means to create displacement and dispossession — but we know that it often is an unintended consequence when these sorts of revitalization projects occur.”
Samuel asked administration officials what plans there are in place to mitigate those effects.
“What will happen to the landlords who are neighbors to the homes that are renovated, and their property taxes or their property value increases,” she asked. “What are we going to do in the incident, or case, where they themselves cannot even afford to live there anymore?”
Bryan said it was a good question before pointing out a Virgin Islands law which stipulates that no person’s property tax can increase by more than 10 percent in a given year.
“If you’re suggesting that when we . . . have a district that we’re developing, that we freeze the property tax around those developments for a given, a set of given time,” he said, “that’s a good recommendation to this legislation.”
Other speakers on Wednesday questioned why the administration is taking aim at abandoned and derelict residences when the Virgin Islands government has its own abandoned and derelict properties languishing in states of disrepair.
Knight said the administration understands that it does have to “put some skin in the game” and is prepared to do so.