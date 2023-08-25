aeromed2

Air ambulance provider AeroMD is headquartered on St. Thomas with a base on St. Croix.

 Photo by AEROMD

AeroMD has filed a lawsuit against Cigna, which accuses the insurance company of owing $9 million in reimbursements for emergency medical transports, and making patients wait for transport while Cigna representatives bargain-hunt for cheaper flights, according to a complaint filed in V.I. Superior Court.

The lawsuit cites several instances in which hospital social workers said Cigna would not pay for an AeroMD flight, and “AeroMD has audio recordings, evidencing Cigna’s egregious, inappropriate pressure campaign on front line medical workers making life and death decisions,” according to the lawsuit.

