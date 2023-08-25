AeroMD has filed a lawsuit against Cigna, which accuses the insurance company of owing $9 million in reimbursements for emergency medical transports, and making patients wait for transport while Cigna representatives bargain-hunt for cheaper flights, according to a complaint filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The lawsuit cites several instances in which hospital social workers said Cigna would not pay for an AeroMD flight, and “AeroMD has audio recordings, evidencing Cigna’s egregious, inappropriate pressure campaign on front line medical workers making life and death decisions,” according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, which was recently filed by attorney Ryan Meade, who is representing AeroMD.
Dr. Brendan Anzalone, president and chief medical officer of AeroMD issued a public statement, saying that “the well-being of our Territory hinges on equitable access to medical care, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no family faces the heart-wrenching burden of delayed medevac assistance when a local medevac asset is available. Let us work together as a community to dismantle medical barriers, protect our collective safety and forge a path toward a healthcare system that truly reflects our communities shared values of compassion and empathy.”
Defendants in the case include Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, AXA Assistance USA Inc., and the members of the Government Employees Service Commission Health Insurance Board are being sued in their official capacities.
The lawsuit is claiming several counts, including breach of contract and unjust enrichment. AeroMD has asked the court to declare that defendants have breached the terms of the Cigna plans and award damages for unpaid benefits, make full payment on previously denied claims, as well as attorneys fees and other costs and interest.
AeroMD is the only air ambulance provider with aircraft based in the territory, and has three aircraft stationed on St. Croix continuously available, day or night, every day of the year, according to the complaint. The aircraft have equipment and medications for advanced care, and the company “has successfully completed over 2,400 air ambulance transports in the Caribbean.”
AeroMD coordinates with hospital case managers to transfer patients in critical need of transport to hospitals off-island, while other providers must travel from the mainland, which can leave patients languishing for hours or days, according to the complaint.
Cigna, with the assistance of AXA, has been working to essentially “boycott” AeroMD’s services since 2020, according to the lawsuit.
“Cigna and AXA’s conduct amounts to the unlawful practice of medicine and assuming the liability of a healthcare provider in violation of statutes governing physician and hospital licensing,” according to the complaint.
“By prolonging the decision-making process for emergency air ambulance services, Cigna and AXA are endangering patients by insisting that medical providers contact mainland air ambulances instead of AeroMD,” the lawsuit added. “Unfortunately, Cigna and AXA now routinely jeopardize the well-being of Cigna Plan enrollees in need of immediate flights, as Cigna and AXA attempt to utilize ‘preferred’ air ambulance vendors in emergencies for no reason other than to save themselves money.”
The lawsuit cites instances in which patients were told Cigna would not cover their AeroMD transport, despite doctors saying they needed to be moved immediately or risk death.
“Cigna and AXA are boycotting AeroMD’s services, effectively preventing local hospitals and their patients from choosing AeroMD for emergency air transports, even though AeroMD is the only appropriate choice in such circumstances,” according to the lawsuit.
The complaint also claims that Cigna is refusing to reimburse the full cost of AeroMD transports, and currently owes the company over $9 million, with outstanding claims having “an average delinquency of 1,173 days. AeroMD has diligently sought to collect these overdue amounts to no avail.”
