The V.I. Police Department issued an “all clear” following reports of suspicious persons attempting to enter the Claude O. Markoe Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
School officials activated security protocols while police officers made a sweep of the campus before classes resumed.
Separately, other schools on St. Croix dismissed students early due to water service interruptions.
Ricardo Richards Elementary School dismissed students at 1:45 p.m. and the Pearl B. Larsen School dismissed students at 12 p.m.
Larsen students were also dismissed early on Monday “due to a WAPA related water issue,” according to a statement from the Education Department.
Education spokesperson Shayla Solomon said there was a potable water service interruption in the areas of the schools.
“As a result, schools experienced low water pressure, which impacted water usage on the school campuses,” she said. “WAPA water system maintenance crews were dispatched to assess and conduct repairs.”
Solomon said the Education Department’s Operations Unit was also dispatched.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority has been struggling to provide fresh water to customers on St. Croix, citing an influx of sargassum seaweed that’s clogging intake pipes at the Seven Seas reverse osmosis plant.
Earlier this month, WAPA issued a public statement saying that mitigation efforts would continue to ensure WAPA meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for potable drinking water, but “customers may experience an unusual odor and discoloration.”
WAPA customers staged a protest Tuesday morning on St. Croix, citing ongoing problems with brown, muddy water in homes and schools. Authority Chief Executive Officer Andy Smith and spokeswoman Shanell Petersen did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday.