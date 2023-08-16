As the Virgin Islands Justice Initiative prepares to hold its second annual Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 14, Alpine Securities announced its commitment to match all donations made to support the event, up to $7,500.

The Virgin Islands Justice Initiative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on creating opportunities for the poor to succeed through economic justice and poverty law. It provides free legal representation, education, and resources for economic and social mobility.