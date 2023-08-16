As the Virgin Islands Justice Initiative prepares to hold its second annual Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 14, Alpine Securities announced its commitment to match all donations made to support the event, up to $7,500.
The Virgin Islands Justice Initiative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on creating opportunities for the poor to succeed through economic justice and poverty law. It provides free legal representation, education, and resources for economic and social mobility.
“Since its inception last year, the V.I. Justice Initiative has done tremendous work in the community,” said Vernon Araujo, director of philanthropy for Alpine Securities. “Alpine is dedicated to supporting organizations and initiatives that match our philanthropic values.”
As an incentive for August donors, “We will donate one tractor hayride for every $10 donated through the V.I. Justice Initiative’s crowdfunding campaign during the month of August,” V.I. Justice Initiative Executive Director Casey Payton said in a released statement. “Our team wanted to do something to thank the initial donors.”
The rides will be given to at-risk youth, young performers, and senior citizens riding with young children. The V.I. Justice Initiative will distribute tickets for the rides in the weeks leading up to the event.
According to the statement, the V.I. Justice Initiative has a “unique approach to fundraising,” by aligning its funding with lively, family oriented events, they accomplish two goals at once — opportunities for parents and kids to play and have fun together, while also raising the money to support its work defending and advocating for marginalized community members.
“Last year, over 500 people sat on haystacks on top of a cart through Magens Bay’s coconut grove at the first-ever hayride,” the release stated.
Payton is looking forward to even more excitement for this year’s ride as plans for the fall event come together.
This year, the event will take place at Magens Bay from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We look forward to another amazing Pumpkin Patch event, and to the life-changing work being done by the Justice Initiative,” Araujo said.