TORTOLA — Virgin Gorda’s Anika Christopher was crowned Miss British Virgin Islands during a tight competition among four contestants late Sunday night.
Christopher, 22, also walked away with the titles of Best Introduction and Miss Intellect.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 10:51 pm
TORTOLA — Virgin Gorda’s Anika Christopher was crowned Miss British Virgin Islands during a tight competition among four contestants late Sunday night.
Christopher, 22, also walked away with the titles of Best Introduction and Miss Intellect.
“Honestly, it’s such an amazing and humbling experience. I’m just looking forward to representing the territory and promoting BVI culture,” Christopher told The Daily News. “The journey to this crown was nothing short of a challenge, but what it taught me is that I’m much stronger and I’m able to overcome any challenge.”
Lakeisha Warner, 25, was the first runner-up up. She also won Best Cultural Wear, Best Swimwear, Best Evening Wear and Most Poised.
The other contestants were Deborah Smith, 22, who won the Best BVI Promotion and Roshawna Stevens, 18, who won Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic.
Christopher said one of her main challenges was being from Virgin Gorda and having to commute to practices. She said it was a lot to juggle, it was exhausting and taxing on her body as practices could go on for hours in addition to the time spent for travel back and forth to Tortola.
“It was a lot to adjust to, but I did it,” she said, adding she believed her determination pushed her to the top, as she had many roadblocks and challenges to overcome. “I pushed and I relied on that inner resilience I have.”
Warner, a former trackstar, who is the BVI’s 400M hurdles national record holder, said that it was a great experience.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself, made great friendships out of it, I really can’t complain about how the night went,” she said. “I’m happy. I can’t ask for anything else. I gave it my best and if that’s first runner up, that’s what I got. Maybe when I critique myself like I did in track, I’ll probably see something I could have improved on. There’s always room for improvement. This was a learning experience. This is my first pageant so I really can’t complain.”
Over the weekend and prior to Sunday night’s pageant, residents enjoyed time at the food fair, the freedom walk, and Kes the Band and Morgan Heritage entertaining in the village — all part of the Emancipation Festival which culminated Monday with the grand parade.