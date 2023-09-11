ST. CROIX — A small group of residents took to the streets of Christiansted early Saturday morning to help raise awareness about suicide in the community.
Leading the “You Are Not Alone” walk was Shermaine Samuel, whose son committed suicide more than 10 years ago while in college. He was 20.
Since then, she has made it part of her life’s work to do whatever she can to limit the number of people forced to live with such a memory.
As she has done in the years since her son’s death, Samuel has organized the walk to raise awareness and to help remove the stigma of mental illness. She said she wants to bring hope to the hopeless with the annual walk.
“ When his life ended so abruptly in the manner it did, it was devastating to me and our entire family and it is still hard to this day,” Samuel said Saturday, adding that she wants anyone contemplating suicide to know that the pain they will cause for their loved ones is not worth it.
Saturday’s walk began at 6 a.m. at Altona Lagoon pavilion. Walkers traveled via the Christiansted bypass, through Bassin Triangle, down King Street in Christiansted and back to the lagoon pavilion where they were treated to a breakfast spread.
An informational session followed with those in attendance hearing from Dr. Amanda Holmes, chiropractor and wellness coach, Dr. Dara Hamilton, clinical psychologist, and from Samuel herself. She shared her journey on how prayers and counseling have helped with the healing process.
Holmes shared pointers about using exercise to clear the mind, and that using excercise stretches can be beneficial to easier breathing, clearer thoughts and an overall healthier mindset.
Hamilton reminded those in attendance to stay in touch with their emotions as they are cues to what’s going on in a person’s life .
“You can choose to ignore symptoms of feeling lonely, or feeling sad -- or chose to put attention to this like talking to friends and family [or] taking a mental health day off. Just pay attention to it and do something about it -- whenever we get a feeling that we are having a hard time tolerating,” she said.
Hamilton learned from the audience that there still is a stigma about mental illness in the community.
“...If this is so, it is time to break the stigma. This is a problem because it stops people from getting the help that they need, it stops people from saying what they are experience when most of us have these types of experiences that we should address,” she said.
According to the National Association for Suicide Prevention, there’s no single cause to suicide. It, however, most often occurs when stressors exceed coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. On average, 129 Americans die by suicide daily.
During the summer, three people on St. Croix committed suicide and led to the Health Department releasing a statement alerting residents not to be afraid to seek help. The first occured in April when police found the body of a 33-year-old man in Christianted. Days earlier, a 19-year-old woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In July, police announced that the death of a 25-year-old man in Estate St. George was a suicide. At the time Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion described the uptick as “scary” and encouraged residents to be open about the issues they’re facing and to call the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline for support. Days later, during a Government House briefing Encarnacion and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Encarnacion again encouraged residents to seek care. Encarnacion went a step further asking Virgin Islanders to tell the Health Department what it should be doing differently, noting “…what I need to tell you is that we care.
“The people around you care, and we really want you to know that committing suicide — especially at a younger age — is an act that you can’t take back. It’s an act that not only you, but others around you, are going to feel if it happens,” she said.
Samuel on Saturday said that losing someone to suicide is the type of loss where there is never any closure.
“We never know what people are going through but I want to be that constant voice to remind them that they have life and it is worth so much,” she said.
For help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273- TALK (8255). For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.