Suicide awareness

Dr. Dara Hamilton discusses mental illness issues at the suicide awareness informational session at the Altona Lagoon pavilion in Christiansted, St. Croix, on Saturday.

 Photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — A small group of residents took to the streets of Christiansted early Saturday morning to help raise awareness about suicide in the community.

Leading the “You Are Not Alone” walk was Shermaine Samuel, whose son committed suicide more than 10 years ago while in college. He was 20.