A St. Croix man charged with attempted murder has been ordered committed to a mental health treatment facility, and now joins the list of people deemed not competent to stand trial, but too dangerous to be released from custody.
Jelani James, 45, was arrested in April 2022 and charged with attempted murder, first- and third-degree assault domestic violence, and carrying a firearm openly or concealed.
James had been arrested the previous day and charged with home invasion and related crimes, and he was released to a third-party custodian.
The custodian called police early the next morning and said James was not following orders and “was having mental issues,” according to court records.
James found an unsecured gun in the house that belonged to the custodian, and used it to shoot him in the neck, according to police.
The victim drove himself to the hospital where he received treatment and survived the shooting, and James was arrested and returned to custody with bail set at $250,000.
The court had already ordered James to receive a mental health evaluation after the initial home invasion arrest, and Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross said after his second arrest that, “it is not my intention to release him until he has been evaluated, a report has been generated, and the court has had a hearing as to how best to proceed in this matter.”
At a competency hearing nearly a year ago on August 10, V.I. Superior Court Judge Douglas said that based on the psychological report, he would order the prosecution, defense counsel, and Health Department to come to an agreement on how they would proceed with both cases within 60 days.
No stipulation was filed, so Brady entered another order on Feb. 16, giving the parties another 30 days to reach an agreement.
The parties still didn’t respond, so Brady issued another order on May 11, demanding the parties respond within 21 days, or for prosecutors to explain why the cases against James shouldn’t be dismissed.
“To date, the parties have failed to heed multiple Orders of this Court requiring a response,” Brady wrote in yet another order filed on June 26.
He ordered the parties to appear for a status conference on July 19, where Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan explained that placement had been found for James in a treatment facility, according to the record of proceeding.
Criminal Division Chief Amie Simpson asked that prosecutors be allowed to respond under seal, which Brady approved, and he scheduled another status conference for Aug. 23.
Missing status reports
The V.I. Bureau of Corrections has become the de facto mental health treatment center for the territory, which does not have a secure inpatient facility where individuals like James can be housed.
Mentally ill criminal defendants are often left to languish behind bars for months or years before their cases are resolved. Those who are placed in treatment facilities may never be released from custody, if treatment center staff determine that they are not capable of standing trial, and pose a threat to themselves or others.
For example, a man named Alex Dragin was arrested in February 1999 and charged with two counts of obscene and indecent conduct, and miscellaneous acts of vagrancy.
The case is so old that publicly available only court records are sparse, and the details of his arrest are unclear.
But records show that Dragin remained jailed at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix until Judge Michael Dunston ordered him transferred to Sylmar Health and Rehabilitation Center in California in 2008.
In January 2009, nearly a decade after his arrest, staff at the treatment facility informed the court that Dragin “is making progress but continues to suffer from mental disorder,” and without continued structure and supervision, he was a danger to himself and others, according to court records.
The treatment center issued similar status reports every six months, and the court has repeatedly ordered Dragin to remain committed ever since.
He has been in custody for more than 24 years.
In November, prosecutors asked the court to file documents about the case under seal, and an informational motion about Dragin’s current status was not made public.
The next six-month update should have come in May, and Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo issued an order on June 20, “sua sponte,” meaning it wasn’t prompted by either the prosecution or defense.
Tejo noticed that the government hadn’t filed the six-month report on Dragin, and ordered prosecutors to do so “promptly.”
Tejo issued another sua sponte order on July 30, after the government still hadn’t filed the progress report, and ordered them to do so by Sept. 1.
Such cases have fallen through the cracks in the past, and the government was previously admonished in 2021, for abandoning a man in a South Carolina treatment facility for nearly two years, even after a judge dismissed the criminal charges against him.
Defendants whose families have the resources to find them a bed at a treatment facility on the mainland are sometimes released from government custody, depending on the circumstances of their case.
For instance, Fenzy Callwood was arrested in April 2022 and charged with assault and unlawful sexual contact at a St. Thomas drugstore.
At his advice-of-rights hearing, Callwood’s defense attorney Clive Rivers said he is “very educated, with a master’s degree,” but suffered a psychotic break a decade ago and has been on medication and in his mother’s custody ever since.
The assault reportedly occurred during a brief period when Callwood was out of his mother’s sight, according to Rivers, and a judge released him back into his mother’s custody with the understanding that he cannot ever be alone and unsupervised.
Court records show that Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Callwood filed a motion to dismiss the case last August. She wrote that prosecutors “will respectfully defer to the family attempt to obtain optimal treatment,” after Rivers said Callwood’s family was working to have him placed in an off-island facility.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis granted the motion in November and dismissed the case against Callwood “without prejudice,” meaning that prosecutors have the right to refile the charges in the future.
Nearly $20M in housing costs
In the absence of a local facility, families are forced to bring their loved ones to off-island treatment facilities at great expense, and the government funds the care for criminal defendants who are unable to stand trial.
The government’s “transparency” website shows that since 2020, $3.05 million in public funds have been paid to Sylmar alone.
The California treatment center is just one of several facilities currently housing Virgin Islanders with mental illness. Records show that since 2020, the government has paid $4.40 million to Larkin Community Hospital in Florida, and $11.33 million to Correct Care of South Carolina.
The Health Department has been discussing plans to construct an adequate treatment facility in the territory since at least 2005, but those proposals have yet to come to fruition.