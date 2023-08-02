A St. Croix man charged with attempted murder has been ordered committed to a mental health treatment facility, and now joins the list of people deemed not competent to stand trial, but too dangerous to be released from custody.

Jelani James, 45, was arrested in April 2022 and charged with attempted murder, first- and third-degree assault domestic violence, and carrying a firearm openly or concealed.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.