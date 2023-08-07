ST. THOMAS — Liturgical dance and sounds of worship filled the Emancipation Garden on Sunday afternoon as inter-denominational clergy from across the island asked for blessings for students, teachers, and education officials at the “Back to School Praise, Prayer, and Inspiration Rally.”

The event, organized by Impacting Your World Christian Ministries, brought together close to 30 churches to include English, French, and Spanish-speaking denominations, and more than 100 participants.