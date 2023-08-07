ST. THOMAS — Liturgical dance and sounds of worship filled the Emancipation Garden on Sunday afternoon as inter-denominational clergy from across the island asked for blessings for students, teachers, and education officials at the “Back to School Praise, Prayer, and Inspiration Rally.”
The event, organized by Impacting Your World Christian Ministries, brought together close to 30 churches to include English, French, and Spanish-speaking denominations, and more than 100 participants.
“The vision of this gathering here this afternoon is to bring our children, our educators, which is our teachers, administrators, and our commissioner, together in order to pray for them because we know that the community is about to start school,” said the Rev. Gerald McDonald of Impacting Your World Christian Ministries. “This rally is so that we can cover them before school starts.”
He told students they were wonderful and creative with unique gifts and talents, and urged them to embrace the challenges that come their way as opportunities of growth. He also told them to believe in themselves, persevere in their studies, and let their light shine brightly in this world.
“Don’t let anybody stop you from achieving your goals when it comes to your education,” he said, while sharing a message for parents and educators. “Train them up in the way they should go and when they are old they will never depart from it.”
St. Thomas-St. John Insular Superintendent Stephan Jurgen also encouraged families to focus on simple things, like instilling manners, and being kind and considerate.
“I want to see that every one of our children succeeds,” he said, adding that parents should share their vision with students who in turn should develop their own plans to achieve.
During the program, Rains of Light twirled and offered a pantomime performance in their red outfits. They were soon followed by the Unity Dancers in white, who held up banners including the Virgin Islands flag and spiritual messages as they spun around the front of the bandstand. Church of God of Prophecy also danced before the crowd gathered.
Pastors from different faiths led prayers at the front of the stage for students and educators.
The afternoon included steelpan music by the Rising Stars Steel Orchestra, a saxophone rendition by Jahquan Richards, and praise songs by ASAPH.
“It’s a blessing when we come together as a community to support our children,” Sen. Marvin Blyden, legislative secretary offering remarks on behalf of the Legislature, said. “We pray that our students have a safe, fulfilling, fun back to school 2023-2024.”
Senator Dwayne DeGraff was also in attendance.
“Rather than barking at them and making this young generation out to be something that they’re not, they’re our children, God bless, so let’s love them, look out for them, show up to these kinds of events, and make this school year better than it was before and set a tone for how it should be in the future,” he said.
The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the departments of Education and Sports, Parks, and Recreation, the Democratic Party, the V.I. Legislature, Pueblo Supermarket and Cost-U-Less sponsored the event.
“We had many people who supported us because they too know how important our children are and how important it is to pray for our community,” McDonald said.