ST. THOMAS — Bail remains set at $1 million for a St. Thomas man charged with killing his brother, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Richard Liverpool, 47, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and related crimes, after police said he shot his brother, 48-year-old Steave Liverpool, who was found dead at the scene.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Simone VanHolten-Turnbull kept Richard Liverpool’s bail set at $1 million cash. If he is able to come up with that amount, the judge said he may only be released from jail if he has a third-party custodian and remains under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring.
She also ordered him to have “absolutely no direct or indirect contact with any witnesses or members of his family,” according to the record of proceeding.
The case began Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a homicide in Estate Thomas, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers took the suspect, Richard Liverpool, into custody, and found a loaded .40 caliber magazine in his left rear pants pocket, according to the fact sheet.
At the scene, police found Steave Liverpool lying on the floor of an abandoned structure, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
“The male was lying on his left side face down, with what appeared to be a black firearm on the ground next to his right hand,” according to the fact sheet.
EMTs at the scene concluded that Steave Liverpool did not have any vital signs, police said.
Police interviewed several witnesses, including children of the victim who were at the family home when Steave Liverpool was shot.
Witnesses said the Liverpool brothers got into a dispute that morning, and Richard began threatening to kill Steave, according to the fact sheet.
An adult witness told police Richard “come from upstairs of the residence, and he appeared to be irate, as he held a black handgun in his right hand, shouting ‘I’m going to kill him, I’m going to kill him!’” according to the fact sheet.
The witness asked why Richard would want to kill his brother, and Richard responded, “for his mouth!” according to the fact sheet.
The witness said that five minutes later, there were four gunshots. According to the fact sheet, the witness said they asked a child in the home what happened, and the child said Richard Liverpool “shot my daddy in the head!”
Another one of Steave Liverpool’s children told police they also said Richard with a handgun, and other family members tried unsuccessfully to calm him down, according to the fact sheet.
The witness “heard four gunshots” and saw Richard Liverpool “go downstairs to his apartment to eat and he stated that ‘he would wait for the police!’” according to the fact sheet.
The witness “traveled to an abandoned structure” near the home where “s/he observed his/her father lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” according to police.
Yet another one of the victim’s children recounted the same version of events, and said Richard Liverpool was carrying a black firearm and other family members were trying to calm him down, “however, he was not listening to anyone.”
The witness “then went on to state that his/her father, Steave Liverpool arrived home and he retrieved a black firearm. Witness 5 stated that s/he went inside the residence to look after his/her other siblings, when s/he heard four gunshots,” and another child said Richard Liverpool “had shot their father,” according to the fact sheet.
The individual who called 911 said Richard Liverpool, also known as “Lyrical Nut,” is “constantly threatening” to do Steave Liverpool “bodily harm,” and called police to request a welfare check after receiving a call from another witness who said Richard Liverpool said “that he killed his brother,” according to the fact sheet.
Liverpool is not licensed to possess a firearm in the territory, police said.
Liverpool declined to provide a statement to investigators, and said he first wanted to speak with an attorney.
During the booking process, “the Forensics Detective inquired from the Major Crime Detective, ‘what degree of Murder was Mr. Liverpool being charged with?’ Richard Liverpool, then spontaneously uttered, ‘That was self-defense, all you ain’t find a gun?’” according to the fact sheet.
Police said they reminded Liverpool that he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent “and he wanted to refrain from making a statement.”
If convicted of first-degree murder, Liverpool is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.