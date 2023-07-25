ST. THOMAS — Bail remains set at $1 million for a St. Thomas man charged with killing his brother, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Richard Liverpool, 47, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and related crimes, after police said he shot his brother, 48-year-old Steave Liverpool, who was found dead at the scene.

