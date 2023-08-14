The state of working conditions for Bureau of Motor Vehicles workers on St. Croix loomed over Friday’s budget hearing.
Motor Vehicles employees based out of those trailers staged a sit-out earlier in August to protest what they described as hazardous and unsafe working conditions. Last week, one of those employees was injured when a section of the floor collapsed after workers were ordered to return to the trailers.
Responding to a question from Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., BMV Director Barbara McIntosh said those employees whose assignments enabled them to work from home are doing so. Another two employees are being relocated, and the remainder have been moved into the more habitable of the trailers. Responding to a follow-up question from Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, McIntosh said the Bureau was meeting with Property and Procurement to find a new temporary location, and the Management and Budget Office has been notified so that a source of funding can be located.
“Alright. Well, I hope we resolve it sooner than later,” Frett-Gregory said, “because you want to make sure that your employees and the citizens that are doing business are able to conduct business in a non-frustrating way.”
Later, Sen. Diane Capeheart asked what progress had been made in establishing a permanent home for the Bureau on St. Croix. The BMV recently finished moving into a new facility in Tutu on St. Thomas. The process of moving into those offices took six months, McIntosh said.
“This one is bigger,” she said, adding that she hoped the permanent location on St. Croix would be available by the middle of next year.
Lawmakers also grilled BMV leadership on the non-efficacy of Real-IDs obtained through the Bureau. Sen. Franklin Johnson echoed the complaints of Virgin Islanders who have said the identification cards do not work while traveling through out-of-territory airports.
In other areas, the Bureau won plaudits from lawmakers who acknowledged the progress that had been made toward moving many of its services online.
McIntosh delivered testimony supporting a $3,123,664 General Fund appropriation. An additional million dollars of Motor Vehicles Bureau funds and more than $2 million from the Personalized License Plate Fund bring the Bureau’s 2024 budget up to $6,135,887.
In the morning, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Director Daryl George testified in the morning to defend a $33,483,806 General Fund appropriation. Ninety-seven percent of the funds will cover personnel costs for the services, which employ 319 people across its various specialized units and divisions. An additional $3,503,268 in non-appropriated funds will supplement the agency’s 2024 budget.
Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes testified in the second block defending a $3 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. This includes a $2,529,392 allocation from the General Fund.
During testimony, Fawkes warned that elections officials across the country are leaving their jobs, citing a Brennan Center poll which found that more than half of its 600 respondents are concerned about their safety on the job amid partisan attacks on elections systems.
“I regret to inform this body that this type of activity has reached our beautiful Virgin Islands,” Fawkes said, though she added that no such attacks “for unearned political gain” would impair the integrity of the territory’s elections system.