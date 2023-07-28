Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith announced new initiatives to combat human trafficking Thursday, as government leaders continue to face questions about whether they did enough to stop sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from abusing women and girls in the territory.
“We know that victims of human trafficking can come from every community,” Bryan said during a press conference at Government House.
The new initiatives announced Thursday include a three-page bill, “The Victims of Human Trafficking Prevention Act,” with mandatory reporting requirements and training for law enforcement to recognize human trafficking, as well as creation of a council to come up with a plan for victim services and data collection.
The proposed bill would fund V.I. Justice Department criminal prosecutions or civil enforcement actions “against those alleged to have participated, fostered, failed to report, or facilitated sex trafficking in the Virgin Islands.”
The bill also calls for training programs for law enforcement and all peace officers to recognize the signs of human trafficking, as well as victim services.
Similar to mandatory reporting laws for child abuse, the bill also includes a list of people that would be required by law to report possible human trafficking, including childcare workers, caregivers, parents and guardians, medical providers, teachers, strip club employees, employers, and transportation workers or could face a feloney and up to five years in prison, plus a fine of up to $5,000 to $10,000.
The bill requires anyone else who has received a direct report or knowledge of human trafficking to report it immediately by calling 911 or filing a report with V.I. Police.
Bryan thanked former senator, Sammuel Sanes, who currently serves in his administration as St. Croix administrator “for championing the original legislation in 2018,” and said the bill was informed by interaction with the nonprofit Child USA, experts in human trafficking prevention, and victims.
Bryan said he’s also creating the V.I. Council on Human Trafficking, which will coordinate a comprehensive plan to provide victims with services and a mechanism for collecting and evaluating data on human trafficking in the USVI. Bryan’s nominees to the Council are Sanes; Deborah Hodge, V.I. Police lieutenant; Ruth Warren, victim advocate with the V.I. Department of Justice; Clema Lewis, executive director of the Women’s Coalition, and Anya Stuart, executive director of the Family Resource Center.
Epstein’s wealth made him a particularly high-profile human trafficker, but St. Thomas has fostered other offenders from low-income backgrounds who targeted vulnerable immigrants desperate for a better life.
Ramona Rivera Luna was sentenced in January to serve seven years in prison and pay more than $1 million to eight victims who she smuggled to St. Thomas and forced into sex work at the Embers Guest House, an illegal brothel she operated in Contant for 15 years.
Another woman, Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane, was sentenced in 2022 to six-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay $942,007 in restitution to 12 victims forced into prostitution at the Underground Nightclub on Brookman Road.
In addition to reporting requirements in the draft bill, “we are working with our federal partners to expand our sex offender notification laws, to see if we can require sex offenders to notify the Department of Justice about any individuals who are traveling with a registered sex offender. This is another crucial part of this law that would help to deter a lot of the action that has occurred, that may occur in the future,” Bryan said.
Bryan said local officials are “still discussing the legality of having that put in there.”
Airport employees on St. Thomas reportedly saw Epstein traveling with young women after he became a registered sex offender. And correspondence produced as part of the government’s ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase shows that Epstein tried to curry favor with those who controlled his ability to travel, including a Nov. 15, 2012, email from Epstein to his office manager, former V.I. first lady Cecile deJongh, “regarding sending ‘all 78 [USVI customs agents] a turkey’ for Thanksgiving.”
The proposed bill is funded through proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, where Epstein lived for 20 years, “along with a portion of settlement funds from other Epstein-related cases and other human trafficking-related cases as appropriated by the Legislature,” according to the draft published Thursday.
Epstein purchased Little St. James island in 1998 for the purpose of concealing his sex crimes, according to a 2020 complaint filed by former V.I. Attorney General Denise George five months after Epstein’s suicide. Investor Stephen Deckoff recently paid $60 million for both Little and Great St. James islands, and it’s unclear how much money the Legislature might choose to appropriate toward the initiatives — and how much will be left after the government is done paying the private law firm of Motley Rice.
The firm stands to receive at least $23.35 million of the $105 million settlement the government reached with Epstein’s estate, after Motley Rice lawyer Linda Singer helped George and the Justice Department litigate the 2020 civil complaint against Epstein’s executors.
Smith said Thursday she was unsure how much money the firm would be paid, and if they had received the funds yet.
“I don’t have a number for you right now,” Smith said.
Motley Rice is also helping the government litigate the ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, which is seeking $190 million plus damages, and claims bank employees violated federal law when they failed to report Epstein’s suspicious financial activities.
The bank’s lawyers have responded with discovery and depositions showing that Epstein continued receiving lucrative tax incentives from the V.I. government even after becoming a registered sex offender following his 2008 conviction in Florida. He also gave generous campaign contributions to politicians like V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who met with Epstein privately to solicit his support.
Bryan was deposed in the JPMorgan case on June 6. The bank’s lawyers recently published a partial transcript in which Bryan said he “wasn’t really interested” in the allegations against Epstein and knew only that, “he copped a plea to having sex with a hooker who was under age.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Bryan said Thursday that he regrets those words.
“That was a terrible use of language, I should have never said that,” Bryan said. “It was disrespectful.”
Bryan also said during the deposition that he “wasn’t following the Epstein thing, to be quite honest,” but he did recall the attorney general making a public statement that none of the victims were from the Virgin Islands.
“That’s what I remember. At that point, I turned my attention elsewhere,” Bryan said during the deposition.
When asked about that statement Thursday, “the only way I will address it is to say I misspoke,” Bryan said.
Bryan said Thursday that everyone needs to have more awareness about human trafficking.
“Awareness is our greatest weapon, and I can’t emphasize that enough. General awareness of the community, and people to pay attention to what is going on,” Bryan said.
Prior to Epstein’s death, a victim claimed in a civil lawsuit in New York that she was sexually abused on Little St. James, but George said in July 2019 that information was not sufficient to launch a local investigation.
“Something has to trigger an investigation,” George said at the time.
If the individual in the case filed a complaint “then an investigation can be opened,” George added.
Epstein died by suicide a month after George made that statement, and she subsequently filed the civil complaint against Epstein’s estate in 2020, which cited some of the same incidents described in the 2019 civil case in New York.
Smith recently took over as attorney general, and insisted Thursday that information about Epstein abusing women in the Virgin Islands “came to light after we prosecuted the estate.”
In regards to George’s statement about her decision not to investigate Epstein before his death, Smith said that, “I can’t speak to decisions made prior to my tenure.”
When asked about the Justice Department’s monitoring of Epstein, Smith said “our office represents that he was in compliance with the registration requirements.”
Smith said she did not know whether the Epstein-related litigation was the government’s initiative, or if the idea to sue Epstein’s estate and JPMorgan originally came from Motley Rice. But she pledged to investigate all human trafficking reports, and “if we find bad actors, we’re going to prosecute them.”
Bryan said the proposed bill would not prohibit sex offenders like Epstein from continuing to obtain tax incentives from the EDA.
“I can’t say I’m not concerned about that fact, but I think that the board and the commission needs to look at each individual case, one by one,” Bryan said.
Court records show Epstein received over $300 million in tax incentives from the V.I. government during his lifetime, and Bryan was serving as chairman of the EDA’s Economic Development Commission in 2012 when he signed off on Epstein’s tax benefit certificate for Southern Trust Company.
Bryan said Epstein’s conviction did give him pause, “but at the time, the company that he was running was not connected in any way to sex offenders or to anything that went on. They were actually one of our better clients in the EDC.”
George’s lawsuit against Epstein’s estate claimed Southern Trust Company was a fraudulent front for his sex trafficking ring, but Bryan said the EDA believed Epstein when he promised the company planned to produce exciting scientific research.
“The EDA was duped, and I think one of the things that is missing from most of the stories is that the Virgin Islands government and the EDA was taken advantage of,” Bryan said.
Epstein never followed through on his stated intent, but the EDA continued giving him tax incentives and the company was considered to be in good standing.
“They were a very compliant company, relatively, compared to everybody else,” Bryan said.