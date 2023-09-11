Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced three board and commission appointments on Friday morning which have been forwarded to the 35th Legislature for consideration.
Bryan tapped Dr. Donna Christensen, former V.I. Delegate to Congress and Health assistant commissioner, to serve on the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees for a five-year term.
May Cornwall was nominated to serve on the Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Coastal Zone Management Commission and Joan Foy was nominated to the V.I. Banking Board, both for terms of two years.
Separately, the Personnel Division Director Cindy L. Richardson announced Friday that the agency will conduct elections for employee and retiree representatives to serve on the GESC Health Insurance Board.
One V.I. government employee and one retiree from each district will be elected by other government employees to sit on the board.
A candidate application form can be found on the Personnel Division website by visiting dopusvi.org. Applications must be completed and submitted to Janice.freeman@dop.vi.gov by Oct. 10.