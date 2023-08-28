Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is expressing “grave disappointment” with the Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee’s recent vote to remove the “I Love STT” sign from Vendors Plaza in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

“The vote and the subsequent comments made Thursday by some members of the Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee are extremely disappointing and are unfortunately indicative of how individuals continue to use this committee as a vehicle to hinder efforts and initiatives to revitalize our territory’s towns,” Bryan said during the weekend in a Government House news release.