Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is expressing “grave disappointment” with the Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee’s recent vote to remove the “I Love STT” sign from Vendors Plaza in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
“The vote and the subsequent comments made Thursday by some members of the Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee are extremely disappointing and are unfortunately indicative of how individuals continue to use this committee as a vehicle to hinder efforts and initiatives to revitalize our territory’s towns,” Bryan said during the weekend in a Government House news release.
“The Bryan-Roach Administration continues to push investments and champion initiatives aimed at boosting commerce, affordable housing and tourism to our historic towns. And it is disheartening to see a small handful of individuals continue to stand in the way of that progress by using their personal opinions as a cudgel to beat down the improvement efforts supported by the masses of Virgin Islands residents who want to see improvements made in our towns and historic districts,” he added.
Bryan stated further, “Our administration values the importance of preserving our cultural and historic landmarks and support the entities who work to ensure that preservation. However, the guide of that preservation should rest with reasonable application of the committee’s mandates and not the whims of individuals’ personal opinions.”
The Historic Preservation Committee voted in favor of planned updates to Vendors Plaza during Thursday’s meeting, with one exception. The motion to approve the request was made with the stipulation that the recently installed “I Love STT” sculpture be moved “to a more appropriate” location.
Committee Chair Akil Petersen questioned if the St. Thomas sculpture’s counterparts on other islands were also placed in historical areas.
“We don’t need a cheesy sign to attract people to Vendors Plaza,” he said. “People are automatically going to go to Vendors Plaza.”
Petersen indicated that the sculpture might be more at home in a location like Havensight Mall.
Committee member Enrique Rodriguez said that he had no issue with the sculpture itself and even called it relevant in the age of social media, but was most concerned with whether the placement of sculpture was legal.
“I wish only that the department (Property and Procurement) had come before us prior to that sign going up. That is what is most important to me, because I want to follow the law, he said.