Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he “wasn’t really interested” in the allegations against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and used derogatory language to refer to one of Epstein’s underage victims, according to a partial transcript of Bryan’s recent deposition in the V.I. government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.
The bank also published partial transcripts of depositions from former Govs. John deJongh Jr. and Kenneth Mapp, who also said they were not focused on Epstein.
On June 6, Bryan faced questioning about his knowledge of Epstein’s crimes while serving as chairman of the V.I. Economic Development Commission, which granted Epstein more than $300 million in tax incentives over the two decades he lived in the territory.
JPMorgan’s lawyers published four pages from the deposition transcript as an exhibit Monday, shedding some light on Bryan’s attitude toward the accusations against Epstein.
The lawyer questioning Bryan referred to news reports published in June 2008, which included allegations that Epstein had been paying underage girls for naked massages, sometimes sexually assaulting them during the encounters.
The lawyer asked Bryan if he recalled “knowing about these allegations at the time that you voted to approve his EDC extension?”
“Like I said, I was only aware that he copped a plea to having sex with a hooker who was under age,” Bryan said.
Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a child for prostitution in Florida in 2008 in a plea agreement with prosecutors that has since been widely criticized as too lenient. The EDC subsequently voted to extend Epstein’s tax incentives, which he received until his death.
Bryan was also asked during the deposition if he was aware that Epstein “was alleged to have paid several girls under 18 in return for naked massages?”
“I may have been aware,” Bryan said.
“Were you aware that those massages sometimes involved alleged sexual assaults?” the lawyer asked.
“No,” Bryan said.
Bryan denied knowing that investigative reporters had been asking questions about the EDC’s decision to extend Epstein’s benefits after his conviction in Florida. Bryan also said he didn’t concern himself with Epstein’s new charges after his arrest in New York a decade later.
When asked if he ever learned what Epstein was charged with in 2019, “I wasn’t really interested, you know, to tell you the truth,” Bryan said.
Bryan said he “vaguely” remembered talking to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. about press inquiries after the news of Epstein’s 2019 arrest, but didn’t read a July 12, 2019, article published in The Daily News.
That article quoted former V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who said local authorities had never had a reason to investigate Epstein locally.
“Something has to trigger an investigation,” George said at the time.
George said an investigation can only be launched if someone files a criminal complaint or a peace officer observes suspicious activity, and “an investigation is not triggered because criminal activity was occurring in another jurisdiction, or another state.”
While at least one individual had said in a civil lawsuit in New York that she was sexually abused at Epstein’s home on Little St. James, George said that information is not sufficient to launch a local investigation.
“It’s not based on that type of hearsay, or news reports from another jurisdiction,” George said at the time.
If the individual in the case filed a complaint “then an investigation can be opened,” George added.
Epstein died by suicide a month after George made that statement, and she subsequently filed a civil complaint against Epstein’s estate in 2020, which cited some of the same incidents described in the 2019 civil case in New York.
That complaint ended in a settlement agreement between Epstein’s estate and the V.I. government worth more than $105 million, and the government is seeking $190 million from JPMorgan. The private law firm of Motley Rice is representing the government in both cases, and stands to earn at least $23 million of the $105 million cash settlement with Epstein’s estate.
Discovery produced in the litigation with JPMorgan shows that former V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer granted Epstein special privileges not afforded to other sex offenders, and Epstein used his extreme wealth to give generously to politicians like V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
Plaskett was serving as EDA legal counsel from 2007 to 2012, when Bryan signed off on Epstein’s extension of tax incentives as EDA chairman. Plaskett subsequently worked for Epstein’s lawyer, Erika Kellerhals, before running for public office and meeting privately with Epstein to solicit campaign contributions, according to court records.
Plaskett has not responded to questions from The Daily News about her involvement with Epstein, and what, if anything, she has done to help prevent other sex offenders from abusing victims in the Virgin Islands.
On Tuesday, The Daily News offered Plaskett an opportunity to respond to questions about Bryan’s deposition, and asked if she had anything to say to Epstein’s victims.
Plaskett declined to comment.
Bryan did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday. But he is set to make a “major announcement” Thursday about a “years-long initiative aimed at identifying and potentially preventing human trafficking and enhancing support to victims,” according to a news release from Government House.
There is nothing in the V.I. Code or Economic Development Authority regulations that prohibits sex offenders like Epstein from receiving lucrative tax incentives from the V.I. government. Motta did not respond to questions from The Daily News about whether the new initiative will make sex offenders ineligible for those benefits.
According to the transcript of his deposition, Bryan said he was not concerned with the allegations of human trafficking against Epstein, and did not read the July 12, 2019 article quoting George.
“I wasn’t following the Epstein thing, to be quite honest,” Bryan said.
The lawyer cited a section of the article, in which a woman claimed in a civil lawsuit in New York that Epstein had sexually abused her at his home on Little St. James island off St. Thomas.
“That would be a topic of interest to you, wouldn’t it?” the lawyer asked Bryan.
“Yes,” Bryan said.
“You don’t remember learning that in July of 2019?” the lawyer asked.
“No, I don’t. I remember the attorney general making a public statement that said, None [sic] of these victims were from the Virgin Islands. That’s what I remember. At that point, I turned my attention elsewhere,” Bryan said.
Depositions from former Govs. deJongh and Mapp also noted their attention was not on Epstein.
DeJongh’s wife, Cecile deJongh, worked for Epstein for two decades and helped facilitate his EDC benefits as his office manager.
During his deposition on May 30, John deJongh said he was aware of allegations against Epstein around 2008 or 2009 while he was serving as governor, but never requested an investigation into Epstein’s activities in the Virgin Isalnds.
“I would not do that,” deJongh said. “My assumption will be that the Department of Justice, any of the entities dealing with Jeffrey Epstein would have done that.”
During his deposition on May 24, Mapp said he was introduced to Epstein during his 2014 campaign, but can’t recall whether he was aware that Epstein had been convicted of a sex crime.
Mapp said that, “certainly by 2015 I guess I would say I did know,” but he did not take any action or request an investigation, according to a partial transcript of the deposition.
When asked if he saw a Miami Herald article about Epstein published in the fall of 2018, Mapp said he did not.
Mapp said he was running a re-election campaign at the time and the territory was “really in the midst of response to the disaster and the hurricanes” so, “I wasn’t online reading papers. And certainly I don’t believe at that point the Virgin Islands was getting the daily periodicals from the mainland.”
The filings come as part of a motion for partial summary judgment, in which the bank’s lawyers warned they intend to expose the V.I. government’s efforts to protect Epstein.
“At trial, JPMC will thoroughly refute USVI’s claims and also lay bare how USVI created a haven for Epstein’s criminal activity,” according to the motion filed by JPMorgan lawyer Felecia Ellsworth.