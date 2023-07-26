Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he “wasn’t really interested” in the allegations against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and used derogatory language to refer to one of Epstein’s underage victims, according to a partial transcript of Bryan’s recent deposition in the V.I. government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.

The bank also published partial transcripts of depositions from former Govs. John deJongh Jr. and Kenneth Mapp, who also said they were not focused on Epstein.

