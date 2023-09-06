Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is scheduled to travel to Chicago to speak at a cannabis conference at the end of the month, but Virgin Islanders are still unable to legally grow, sell, and use the drug without fear of arrest.
While states across the country have fostered thriving cannabis industries, the V.I. government has not created the regulatory infrastructure necessary to distribute licenses and allow legal cannabis sales to begin.
Efforts have stalled in the nearly eight months since Bryan signed a law legalizing the recreational, sacramental, and medicinal use of cannabis by adults age 21 and over.
Cannabis Advisory Board Chairwoman Catherine Kean said at a recent meeting that the board doesn’t have enough members to vote, the Office of Cannabis Regulations doesn’t have money to hire staff, and the flawed underlying law still needs to go back to the Legislature for amendment.
“For the average individual, use of the product in a legal way, currently, really doesn’t exist,” Kean said, and the board will not be able to move forward until Bryan appoints more members.
The V.I. government never implemented a similar law legalizing medical cannabis, which Bryan signed in January 2019, his first act after taking office — despite spending significant time and taxpayer money drafting proposed rules and regulations that were subsequently abandoned.
Although the government has yet to pass regulations to implement the latest legal cannabis legislation, Bryan is billed as a one of 144 “featured speakers and attendees” on the website for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is set for Sept. 27 and 28.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is listed as one of six featured keynote speakers at the conference, and other speakers include business leaders, lawyers, and investors in the cannabis industry.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to questions from The Daily News about what Bryan plans to say at the event.
A finance website, Benzinga has been posting about Bryan’s upcoming appearance at the conference, which is being marketed as a networking event for investors and industry leaders.
In July, the website made a post claiming that Bryan “has pioneered the cannabis industry in the northeastern Caribbean Sea by advocating for its legalization as a strategy to strengthen the local economy and promote tourism.”
The website linked back to a V.I. Daily News article from June 2022, in which Bryan said his 2023-24 Executive Budget anticipated $10 million in revenue from legal cannabis sales.
More than a year later, the government has yet to collect any revenue from legal marijuana sales, and the unregulated cannabis industry is thriving, with the drug widely available throughout the territory despite remaining technically illegal.
On Aug. 31, the Benzinga website posted about Pritzker and Bryan’s scheduled appearances at the upcoming conference, and wrote that they “have been at the forefront of cannabis legalization in their respective regions, driving change, generating revenue and creating opportunities for their communities.”
Pritzker signed legislation “that made Illinois the first state to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process,” and the market has created 30,000 jobs, according to the post. Pritzker also “expunged 800,000 cannabis arrest records and pardoned 26,000 nonviolent offenders.”
In regards to the Virgin Islands, the post noted the $40 million funding gap in the territory’s budget that Bryan is hoping to fill with cannabis revenue. The post said the territory, “already known for its tourism, could benefit greatly from the introduction of legal cannabis, further enhancing its appeal to vistiors and diversifying revenue streams.”
While the Virgin Islands government has yet to generate any revenue from marijuana, Bryan and other government officials have spent tens of thousands on trips to visit legal cannabis farms on the mainland.
Bryan and seven other government employees spent nearly $35,000 on a trip to Colorado for a cannabis conference in 2021, according to documents produced in response to an Open Records Act request by The Daily News.
The Legislature has refused to disclose how much taxpayer money was spent to send a dozen senators and their staff members on the same trip, despite repeated public records requests.
The Legislature did previously disclose records showing that then-Senators Positive Nelson and Tregenza Roach, now lieutenant governor, and two staff members spent $13,794 in taxpayer money on a similar trip to tour legal cannabis farms in 2015.
Nelson had been serving as Agriculture commissioner until April, when Bryan announced that he would be transitioning into a new role overseeing the territory’s cannabis policy.
Nelson is earning a salary of $97,500 for that position, according to the Personnel Division website. His former deputy in the Agriculture Department, Hannah Carty, has been earning a salary of $100,000 since she was hired as director of the Office of Cannabis Regulations in January 2022.