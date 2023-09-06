Reclassifying Marijuana Explainer

Although the V.I. government has yet to pass regulations to implement the latest legal cannabis legislation, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is billed as a one of 144 “featured speakers and attendees” on the website for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is set for Sept. 27 and 28 in Chicago, Ill.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is scheduled to travel to Chicago to speak at a cannabis conference at the end of the month, but Virgin Islanders are still unable to legally grow, sell, and use the drug without fear of arrest.

While states across the country have fostered thriving cannabis industries, the V.I. government has not created the regulatory infrastructure necessary to distribute licenses and allow legal cannabis sales to begin.

