TORTOLA — The BVI Emancipation Festival didn’t disappoint.
Hundreds of residents lined the parade route on Monday, enjoying the revelry displayed by 28 entries in the parade, also known as August Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TORTOLA — The BVI Emancipation Festival didn’t disappoint.
Hundreds of residents lined the parade route on Monday, enjoying the revelry displayed by 28 entries in the parade, also known as August Monday.
In resplendent costumes designed with beads, feathers and chiffon, the troupes paraded from Macmara to the Irene Penn-O’Neal Festival Village Monday afternoon. The last entry reached the village after 8 p.m..
“I think it was amazing. The troupes were back in session, especially after last year returning from COVID when there were limited entries,” Berch Lettsome, deputy chairman of the Virgin Islands Festival and Fairs told The Daily News. “It has been lovely, with all the costumes and the colors. The number of bands on the road was amazing. We have mocko jumbies, the return of the steel band and it feels like we’re getting back to the grandeur it has always been.”
Sylvianna Charles’ entry Dingolay, featured 50 children — ages 2 to 17 — under the theme “Jungle Fever.”
“We have three sections for girls, our youngest girls are the Giraffes, the middle section is the Zebras and the older girls are the Leopards,” she said. “The boys are representing Hunters.”
Clifton Forbes was among several single person entries Monday.
His focus was on culture — harkening back to the days when sugar was king.
His entry featured a stalk of sugar cane, a cutlass and a donkey.
“Cane cutting used to be one of our main industries and here,” he said. “I’m demonstrating cutting the cane, putting it on the donkey, and taking it to the mill to be processed to get cane rum.”