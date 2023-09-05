TORTOLA — Orlandette Crabbe, the acting chief officer for Education in the British Virgin Islands, told a gathering of more than 400 educators that they must do more than simply teach and to “step outside their comfort zone” to get students to learn.
The challenge came during Educators Professional Day, which is part of an annual Summer Institute for educators ahead of the new school year.
Crabbe, a former Joyce Samuel Primary School principal, told educators that they are not just beginning another academic year, “but we are setting the stage for a revolution in education.”
While private schools are already in session, BVI public schools will open on Sept. 11. Crabbe said that the theme of this year’s institute captures the ministry’s vision — Virgin Islands Education Moving Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead.
“S.T.E.A.M. education equips our students with the skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world, preparing them, not just for jobs that exist today, but also for opportunities for the future that neither you nor I have yet to envision,” she said. “We began our journey of reimagining education, in September 2022 and enjoyed a year filled with rich experiences for both students, teachers, parents and the wider community.”
Crabbe, who described the past year as one that has “brought to light, the incredible resilience and adaptability of our educational community,” praised educators’ resilience.
“You, our educators, have risen to the occasion, embracing new methods of teaching and learning. You have shown us that education knows no bounds and that with determination, we can reimagine education,” she said.
She called on educators to make this school year great for students, noting “whether you are a principal, assistant principal, teacher, school counselor, learning support assistant or trainee and whether you have been in education for 20 plus years, or this being your first time in a classroom, our students, our territory, need you to be outside.
“We need you to get outside of your comfort zone. This will call for you to embrace new and engaging teaching methods,” she said. “The world is evolving rapidly and our students deserve an education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.”
The acting CEO said that incorporating innovative teaching techniques not only keeps students excited about learning but also helps them develop critical skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and adaptability.
“As you prepare for the school year ahead, embrace change and be open to adapting your approach to meet the evolving needs of your students. Look at your neighbor and tell them get outside your comfort zone.”
She challenged educators to invite guest presenters, utilize online learning platforms, include documentaries and videos, summon cultural and industry experts and incorporate global perspectives to showcase diverse viewpoints.
“Utilizing external resources demonstrates your commitment to providing a holistic and dynamic learning experience,” Crabbe said.
“Your dedication to incorporating diverse perspectives and real-world relevance will undoubtedly make this school year both engaging and impactful for you and your students.”