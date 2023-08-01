TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands emancipation celebration, otherwise known as the BVI Festival, kicked into high gear Monday night with the opening of the Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville on the Festival Grounds in Road Town.
Penn-O’Neal was the first Miss BVI in 1975, which granted her the opportunity to represent the territory in the Miss Universe pageant. Prior to her reign and the subsequent name change to Miss BVI, the Festival Queen was determined by who could sell the most tickets.
Penn-O’Neal said she was honored to have the village named after her.
“I can recall in 1970 a group of young men and women gathered at Mrs. Eileene Parsons home in Macnamara to volunteer our services and skills to the development of Festival and cultural celebrations. We were not at the time privileged to allocations in the government’s budget for Festival,” she said. “It was real hard labor, cleaning hundreds of pounds of fish and 150 pounds of chicken legs, to fund raise through fish fries, picnics and also through community and individual donations. Not only did I consider my voluntary contributions hard work and my ambassadorial duties as Miss BVI, it bore the standard with other recipients.”
Also at the opening, the Rev. Yvonne Nibbs Flores was introduced as parade marshal in honor of her 50 years of contributions to Festival, including starting a majorette troupe that rose to national prominence.
Fourth District Representative Luce Hodge-Smith, Miss BVI 1981, highlighted how Festival evolved over the years.
“First it was the churches that organized Festivals — between the Anglican and Methodist churches — and then the Jaycees as organizers, then the Festival Committee 1975 Ltd. and now we have the Virgin Islands Festival and Fairs Committee,’ she said. “We are very proud of this celebration. It is a significant national celebration. We don’t ever want to miss the opportunity to celebrate, except for COVID.”
Premier Natalio Wheatley, who encouraged residents to reflect on the struggles of their ancestors and their emancipation — the reason for the Festival celebration — encouraged everyone to enjoy themselves and have an incident free festival.
“We’ve had a rough few years, when we think about COVID, when we think about the hurricanes, when you think about inflation, and now is the time for you to be able to come, to meet family and friends and to be able to have a good time,” Wheatley said. ”Come out to the Village and enjoy the Village. There are people who talk about the loss of our culture, I invite you to come out to our cultural activities in East End, in Carrot Bay. I want to encourage you to come out to the Food Fair. I want to see those places packed, because if you have concerns about ensuring that our culture is alive and well, you’ll make sure that you pack those events. This Festival belongs to you the people, but we want to ensure that we do it in a safe and enjoyable way.”