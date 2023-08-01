TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands emancipation celebration, otherwise known as the BVI Festival, kicked into high gear Monday night with the opening of the Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville on the Festival Grounds in Road Town.

Penn-O’Neal was the first Miss BVI in 1975, which granted her the opportunity to represent the territory in the Miss Universe pageant. Prior to her reign and the subsequent name change to Miss BVI, the Festival Queen was determined by who could sell the most tickets.