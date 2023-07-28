TORTOLA — JoyAnn Reid, renowned political analyst and host of the popular show “The ReidOut” on MSNBC, will trade hats on Saturday night as she hosts the 13th annual Summer Sizzle Fashion Show at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in the British Virgin Islands.
The event is among several warm-up activities ahead of Monday’s opening of the Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville as the 69th Emancipation August Festival gets underway.
This year’s theme is “It’s a cultural jamboree, so let’s fete and be free for Festival 2023,” and this is exactly what residents will be doing. The Corporate Edition Festival warm-up tramp is scheduled for 7:30 tonight, with revelers starting at the Market Square Roundabout, proceeding through Lower Estate and ending at the Festival Village.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Road Town will host its 25th annual Kiddies Fiesta at the Enid Scatliffe Primary School grounds. The Summer Sizzle kicks off later, at 7:30 p.m. with Reid doing host-honors.
The annual Gospel Fest will follow the opening of the village where residents will be able to gather and sample BVI cuisine from various vendors.
“We have 25 booths this year — three more than last year — and four of the booths have an upstairs on them,” Village Sub Committee Chairman Ottley Hodge told The Daily News. “I think Stuart Donovan has done a pretty good job in making sure that there’s lively entertainment throughout the festival season. Every night should bring out a good amount of people to be entertained by what’s in store for them over the next couple of weeks.”
The Cultural Food Fair, also with 25 vendors, and International Reggae Night — a highlight of the village — are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, featuring Morgan Heritage and Jada Kingdom.
The night of entertainment will follow with International Soca Night on Aug. 5, with a Soca Monarch Competition and Kes The Band.
The Miss BVI Pageant, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 30, was rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Multipurpose Sports Complex. The August Festival, otherwise known as August Monday or Parade Day, follows on Aug. 7 in Road Town.
Thereafter, other activities will be held on the island’s East End, beginning Aug. 9.
Carrot Bay will host its Cultural Fiesta and Donkey Races, Aug. 10-11 with the grand celebration ending a day later.
BVI Festival and Fairs Committee Chairman Dirk Walters told The Daily News that everyone can look forward to an “enhanced experience” this year — the first full-fledged celebration, with new Coney Island rides, since the 2020 pandemic.
“Last year, we had a parade, but not in the traditional sense. This year, we’re going to have more entries and we’ll have prizes including ‘Road March’ and prizes for the different floats and troupes,” he said. “We’re also looking forward to my favorite event, the cultural food fair. That’s going to be really great.”
According to Walters, due to early organizing, the committee was able to plan accordingly for the Festival and looking forward to residents flocking to the different venues and having an “incredible time.”
“In East End, we’ll have the addition of a cultural and heritage village on Aug. 9 on Greenland Field, in addition to an emancipation service at the Stickit and then we’ll have the fishing tournament in Carrot Bay on Aug. 9 and Donkey races and a whole cultural affair there on Aug. 10. We encourage people to come out, it’s a time to show love to one another, a time to emancipate and celebrate and have a great time.”
Walters acknowledged that there’ll be no calypso show “because of constraints” but said a new subcommittee will be working after the festival, towards the 70th edition.
“We want to ensure that it’s to a very high standard. We don’t want to put on a show just to say we’re having a show,” he said. “For next year, we want to ensure we get back to having eliminations and having a chairperson to spearhead the committee, that is responsible for working with the calypsonians, working with a good band to ensure everything is to a good standard. We regret that we weren’t able to execute it right now, but it’s not that we weren’t working on it.”