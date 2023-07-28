Festival prep starts

Von Alphonso puts the finishing touches on his booth (You Only Live Once) this week at Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville in preparation for the 69th Emancipation August Festival that gets underway Monday in Road Town, Tortola.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — JoyAnn Reid, renowned political analyst and host of the popular show “The ReidOut” on MSNBC, will trade hats on Saturday night as she hosts the 13th annual Summer Sizzle Fashion Show at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in the British Virgin Islands.

The event is among several warm-up activities ahead of Monday’s opening of the Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville as the 69th Emancipation August Festival gets underway.