TORTOLA — A Purcell Estate resident is facing weapons charges after an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition was found in a home in Free Bottom during the weekend, British Virgin Islands police said.
Keron Hodge was charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of explosives, police said Wednesday. He remains in custody until his appearance at the Magistrate’s Court.
“The RVIPF continues to do its part to reduce the number of illegal firearms on the streets and to arrest those persons in whose possession they are found,” according to a BVI police release. “The force is appealing to the public to get involved in saving lives and keeping the community safe by providing any information on suspected persons or the locations where these firearms are being hidden or imported.”
BVI Police said that persons who may have relevant information about crimes can confidentially call the Crime Stoppers line at 800-8477 locally or 1-284-800-8477 overseas or contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.