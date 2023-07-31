Miss BVI

Miss BVI Jareena Penn

In one of her last acts as her year-long reign nears an end, Miss British Virgin Islands Jareena Penn will take to the stage at tonight’s 60th edition of the Jaycees Queen Show in Antigua at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

Penn will compete against delegates representing nine different Caribbean nations. In addition to the BVI, Antigua and Barbuda, the other representatives hail from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.