In one of her last acts as her year-long reign nears an end, Miss British Virgin Islands Jareena Penn will take to the stage at tonight’s 60th edition of the Jaycees Queen Show in Antigua at the Antigua Recreation Ground.
Penn will compete against delegates representing nine different Caribbean nations. In addition to the BVI, Antigua and Barbuda, the other representatives hail from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
According to a news release from Natalie Hodge, chairperson of the Miss BVI pageant committee, the popular show is “an excellent experience for Miss BVI to showcase her talent on a bigger stage, increase her regional following, and market the Virgin Islands.”
“Jareena is an exceptional talent and poised young lady, and we are confident that she will represent the Virgin Islands gracefully in the competition,” she said, before encouraging Virgin Islanders to show their support simply by liking and sharing her photos and videos on social media. Leading up to tonight’s show, Penn and the other contestants participated in a series of pre-pageant events including media interviews, socials, and networking events, according to the statement.
At tonight’s show, they will judged in five categories: swimwear, performing talent, modeling skills, evening wear and interview.
Penn, who was crowned Miss BVI in 2022, was first runner-up in the 2021 pageant. In 2021, she also walked away with the titles of Miss Popularity, Best Introduction, Miss Poise, Best Swimwear, and Best Sell BVI awards.
Penn is set to crown the next Miss BVI later this week, as the 2023 Miss BVI Pageant is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6. Four contestants will vie for the coveted title, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Multipurpose Sports Complex. The contestants are Deborah Smith, Lakeisha Wartner, Anika Christopher and Roshawna Stevens. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the CCT Flagship store.