ST. THOMAS — Breezy basics and stylish shoes and accessories for men and women are some of the offerings drawing local customers and visitors to the family owned Calypso Trading Co. in Buccaneer Mall.

“My wife and I had been talking about reopening and getting back into business for ourselves,” said owner Vinnie Mohanani, 60, a second-generation business owner on St. Thomas.

