ST. THOMAS — Breezy basics and stylish shoes and accessories for men and women are some of the offerings drawing local customers and visitors to the family owned Calypso Trading Co. in Buccaneer Mall.
“My wife and I had been talking about reopening and getting back into business for ourselves,” said owner Vinnie Mohanani, 60, a second-generation business owner on St. Thomas.
“I grew up here,” said Mohanani. “My father opened a business on Main Street called Majesty of the East in 1968, he relocated the family here in 1970.”
The store “imported goods from around the world,” he said, “everything from German cuckoo clocks, to timepieces, to electronics, fabrics, silk brocade from the Far East.”
A 1980 graduate of Antilles School, Mohanani said he and wife Minerva married on St. Thomas in 1985, and “my four kids were all born here,” including son Vijay, and daughters Angeli, Shalini, and Sherina.
Over the course of their 38-year marriage, Mohanani said he and Minerva, “had a business in town called Thrifty, in Market Square next to the bungalow for 13 years.”
Mohanani served as a founding member of Rotary Sunrise, and was Person of the Year in 1996 for his service with the American Red Cross during Hurricane Marilyn. He has also served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Parent Teacher Associations for Sibilly and All Saints schools, and he ran twice for a seat in the Legislature.
The family relocated to the mainland for better educational opportunities in the mid-2000s, “with the plan that we would get them through high school and college and then we would return,” he said.
He returned to St. Thomas to work for Little Switzerland in 2015, before moving back to Connecticut and then Louisiana for job opportunities. Mohanani and his wife returned to St. Thomas in 2020 and took some time off during the pandemic.
“But now the kids are all grown up, all graduated, I’ve got three kids in the health care field, the youngest one is a payroll specialist for a big shipping company. They’re all self-sufficient, three out of the four married,” Mohanani said.
The couple decided to go back into business for themselves and settled on a clothing store in Buccaneer Mall.
The new store is, “a quieter location, it’s got convenient parking, which is really important,” Mohanani said. “It’s enclosed, we have control over the energy and air conditioning leaving the building.”
After having lived away, “I love being here, I’ve just always loved being here. There’s just no comparison. For someone who grew up here to go back and live in the states, there’s a certain quality of life that we have here that we enjoy, that I think all too often, too many people growing up take for granted, and you don’t know what you’ve left behind until you leave it,” Mohanani said.
The family has sold a variety of goods in the past, “but in the end, things have changed so much in the Virgin Islands. The need has changed, the demographics have changed, the internet has changed a lot of things, so we decided to focus on clothing for locals, and shoes,” he said.
The store opened in February with limited inventory, and they have been gradually expanding stock in response to customer demands.
Linen and cotton clothing for men and women has proved popular, with customers responding positively to the lightweight shirts, pants, and dresses.
For clothing, “we are trying to get the bigger sizes in,” Mohanani said, and customers may be able to special order larger sizes in name brand shoes, including Clarks and Ecco, depending on availability.
The store has men’s and women’s casual clothing and beachwear in brands like Guy Harvey and Champion, as well as hats, handbags, jewelry, and some gifts and souvenirs.
“The logistics of getting stuff here has changed so much since my previous experience,” and obtaining stock from suppliers has been a challenge, but Mohanani said they want to provide customers with a dependable source of quality pieces.
Calypso Trading Co. is in the corner of Buccaneer Mall next to the V.I. Children’s Museum, the former location of Urban Threads. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Friday when the store is open until 6 p.m., and on Sundays when they are closed.