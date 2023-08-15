The Virgin Islands government is no closer to making legal cannabis a reality, as the Cannabis Advisory Board doesn’t have enough members to vote, the Office of Cannabis Regulations doesn’t have money to hire staff, and the flawed underlying law still needs to go back to the Legislature for amendment.

That was the theme of the brief half-hour discussion during Monday’s meeting of the four remaining members of the 11-member Cannabis Advisory Board.

