The Virgin Islands government is no closer to making legal cannabis a reality, as the Cannabis Advisory Board doesn’t have enough members to vote, the Office of Cannabis Regulations doesn’t have money to hire staff, and the flawed underlying law still needs to go back to the Legislature for amendment.
That was the theme of the brief half-hour discussion during Monday’s meeting of the four remaining members of the 11-member Cannabis Advisory Board.
“For the average individual, use of the product in a legal way, currently, really doesn’t exist,” said board Chairwoman Dr. Catherine Kean.
Kean said the board’s quorum is six members, the minimum number required to vote and take action, and there are currently seven vacancies on the 11-member board. An article published in The Daily News on Monday incorrectly indicated that the board’s quorum is five.
The current board members are Kean, Dr. Gary Jett, Nicole Syms, and Christopher Jones. Office of Cannabis Regulations Director Hannah Carty serves as a non-voting board member.
The board last met in public on Sept. 7, and was on the verge of approving rules and regulations to implement the 2019 medical cannabis law when they abandoned that effort in anticipation of a new law also legalizing recreational and sacramental use by adults age 21 and over.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed that law in January, and the board has done little in the seven months since.
Kean explained that, “the course that we had been on was completely changed. It meant that all the rules and regs that we had and were about to launch and move into the portion where we put out RFPs,” or requests for proposals for contractors to assist with licensing and testing.
“So, we’re essentially put back to the drawing board. That meant that legal counsel had to review the bill, as did all of us. We had to review the bill, we had to go back to our legal counsel, have our legal counsel come up with new rules and regulations for the new adult recreational bill, so that was a very lengthy, time-consuming process,” Kean said.
While the board hasn’t held a public meeting in nearly a year, Kean said members have been meeting privately.
“We met informally at a couple of luncheon sessions just so we could be up to speed in regards to where we are in the process with the rules and regs,” Kean said.
“We got our most recent completed rules and regs back from legal counsel in June. During that period of time we also lost two board members,” Kean said.
Former Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson was named the governor’s cannabis policy adviser, also known as the territory’s “Cannabis Czar,” Carty said, and Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista was recently named Bryan’s chief legal counsel. Both are no longer board members, and Nelson was not present at Monday’s meeting, but will be in the future, Carty said.
“So really what has happened is we’ve gone from a complement of six board members, the minimum needed, down to four,” Kean said.
She said board members will continue meeting privately so they can prepare for when new members are confirmed and they can finally vote on the rules and regulations and other matters, “otherwise we’re going to be stuck in the water.”
It’s unclear when the board will meet in public again, and members of the public who attended Monday’s Zoom meeting were not invited to speak, but attempted to submit questions through the chat function.
“We anticipate having a town hall meeting soon, where you can ask your questions,” Carty said.
Public confusion over the current status of legal cannabis has been widespread in the wake of Bryan’s January signing ceremony.
“So, many people in the public, they just see that as saying that marijuana is legal in the Virgin Islands, because I think that was, through my information, the last public announcement that there was for cannabis. I may be wrong, but that’s what I see,” said Jett.
Government House has made some subsequent efforts to remind Virgin Islanders that cannabis remains illegal to possess or use in public, sell, buy, or grow, and Carty said she collaborated with V.I. Police on a public messaging campaign.
But confusion is still rampant, and the unregulated cannabis industry is thriving, with marijuana widely available for sale throughout the territory.
Kean detailed the convoluted series of delays and missteps toward cannabis legalization, and “I’m trying to keep the timeline straight because it’s been four years of a number of us being on the board, trying to get the process moving.”
Kean said she’s not sure all board members had been aware of recent developments, and “I learned about certain things only recently myself, and I’m the chairman of the board.”
She emphasized that, “the only way we can really discuss it is through informal sessions because again, we don’t have a full board, but we still need to be on the same page so we know where we’re going.”
Even when the board has enough members, significant hurdles remain, and the board will still have to hold public hearings and address “formalities that have to be put in place before we can actually move further ahead,” Kean said.
The enabling legislation contains language leftover from the medical marijuana bill, and Carty said the Legislature needs to amend the new law to comport with the 131-page draft rules and regulations received from legal counsel on June 12.
Amendments were submitted to the Legislature in March and June, noting deficiencies and concerns that under the law as written, “adult users and sacramental users may be unable to access the restricted access area where cannabis is sold,” she said.
The intent of the law and its wording doesn’t match, and “it must be corrected, otherwise our rules and regulations are just not going to make sense to the public,” Carty said.
Other things like background check requirements also need to be amended, and Carty said they need to specify in the law how revenue will be used, “where the taxes are going, what are they doing?”
She said the changes should be made “prior to the full rollout of the program, just because we want to make sure that we are doing everything in our power to make this a possibility for the community.”
Kean said that “we were promised a certain amount of money to move a number of projects forward,” and they’ve already expended funds to create a registration site for medical patients.
“Apparently we were earmarked a million dollars to begin the process of putting out a number of RFPs to be utilized for a number of companies that are needed,” Kean said.
Carty confirmed that the law Bryan signed in January allocated $1 million from the Tourism Department’s Revolving Fund to the Office of Cannabis Regulations.
“To date we have not received any of the monies from that act, and this money will be critical for us to hire individuals. The budget that we received from the Office of Management and Budget for next year’s allocation only includes two assistants, and does not have any funding for additional personnel,” Carty said.
They need to hire enforcement officers and a consultant to handle license applications, and they’ve already expended money allocated by the Cannabis Technology Act and the 2019 medical cannabis law, “so we are running towards the end of the initial allocation,” Carty said.
Tyler Tech is scheduled to complete the registration system in January, and they need to hire contractors to run cannabis testing facilities and the “Seed to Sale” tracking system, which should be done prior to the program’s rollout, Carty said.
“As you can see, we still have some obstacles to get over. We need the money obviously, we can’t move forward without our budget being met because obviously we need to hire these individuals so they can begin the work,” Kean said. “The type of work that they’re going to do takes months’ worth of preparation before we’re able to launch. I know we’re trying to get the first dispensary open relatively quickly. But we as a board, our hands are tied because we’re not able to get the funding.”