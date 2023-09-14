Leadership from the Cannabis Regulations Office and Cannabis Advisory Board gave lawmakers on the Economic Development and Agriculture Committee an update
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a law legalizing cannabis use in January, though it has yet to be implemented. Cannabis Regulations Office Executive Director Hannah Carty reminded members of the public during her testimony on Wednesday that consuming cannabis in public remains against the law until the office’s rules and regulations are completed and its cannabis programs and dispensaries are opened.
The Cannabis Advisory Board has been unable to implement rules and regulations because it does not have a quorum. Seven of the board’s 11 seats are vacant.
Carty testified on Wednesday that OCR is ready to move forward with the rules and regulations solely for medicinal cannabis consumption. Due to some of the issues with the language of Act 8680, which expanded cannabis legalization in the territory, Carty said OCR cannot yet set up retail programs for adult recreational or sacramental cannabis users.
Requested amendments to the Act include creating restricted access areas, an update to medical recommendations which would require patients younger than 21 to have two recommendations — at least one from a pediatrician or general practice doctor — and added language specifying that Cannabis Advisory Board members who are confirmed ex-officio would not be required to go before the Senate for a second confirmation.
Several of the Committee’s lawmakers asked testifiers for a clear timeline on the legalization’s rollout.
“We’re not rushing, but we have been very patient in the Virgin Islands — too patient,” said Committee Chair Sen. Javan James Sr. before asking how long before cannabis licenses will be issued.
Carty said it will be next year, adding that the OCR plans to start a program in January which will allow practitioners and sacramental organizations to begin registering themselves, which will allow them to receive patients or sacramental users down the line.
James pressed for a more complete timeline but said he understood a quorum was needed.
“We need to have a full quorum,” Cannabis Advisory Board Chair Dr. Catherine Kean said. “That’s one of the things that we need to establish because we can certainly have the rules and regs, but they actually have to be voted on and passed.”
Kean said once a quorum is established, OCR can begin the process of issuing licenses, which she described as a “merit-based” system. Even they started today, Kean said the time it would take to grow and test plants necessarily meant that the program’s start date would still be six months out.
The Cannabis Regulations Office recently released draft rules, which can be found on the OCR website and are open for public comment until Oct. 10.
Wednesday’s Committee meeting opened with senators paying respects to Sen. George Goodwin., with James asking his colleagues to stand for a moment of silence. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. also issued a statement on Wednesday, in which he said Goodwin left “an indelible mark on our islands” and credited the late senator for his advocacy of marginalized individuals and his work on the Alien Interest Movement.