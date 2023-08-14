TORTOLA — A fishing tournament, market day and donkey races. Those were among the last lap activities held as part of the Carrot Bay Cultural Fiesta, which wound down the 69th celebration of the British Virgin Islands 69th Emancipation Festival on Saturday.
The events, each with its own competition, kicked off Thursday with the Albert Stoutt Fishing Tournament. Then residents had fun taking part in and cheering on the donkey races, which was followed by two market days where vendors lined the street with a variety of local foods, fruits and vegetables.
Smith Robin hauled in 94 of the 118 pounds of fish caught Thursday, despite the bad weather that limited participation to two boats. Irad Smith was the other fisherman, and both their catches were gone just as soon as they weighed in.
Stoutt told The Daily News that he has been fishing for 42 years.
“That’s what I love. I love the ocean,” he said.
As is his custom, Stoutt went out with his sons and also brought in whelks and shell fish that were cleaned and cooked on a coal pot fire. He shared the boiled whelks and roasted shell fish with others.
Friday’s focus was on donkey races and other old time games to include lime and spoon, counting race, sack race and the married men and married women tug-o-war.
St. Thomas’ Cloe Perkins attended the fiesta last year, and returned to ride in the donkey races. It was Grace Schreiber’s first time riding a donkey — and she dominated the race.
“It’s definitely a highlight of my day. It was really fun,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber did have some experience, however, riding horses.
“I heard Cloe talking about wanting to do it this year and it sounded like fun, and I like horses,” she said of taking part in the races.
Perkins said she waited a whole year for the opportunity to ride and Jeffrey Forbes, who supplied the donkeys, told her he had one for her.
“This was just awesome,” she said. “I think more people need to be involved in this. I think it’s the right time for people to see the culture and be involved with animals. It’s good to see donkeys are still here. It’s a really cool thing.”
Forbes raced against Schreiber and Perkins in the final race, after giving them a handicap.
“I got licks today to my name. This is their first time riding a jackass and they’re excellent,” he said. “They beat me to the core. I decided to give them a 20-feet start and thought I’d close the gap and pass them, but I didn’t get close.”
Saturday’s activities culminated with swimming races — diving events for time — and the grease pole. Later in the evening, the Festival and Fairs Committee distributed August Monday Parade awards. The grand parade was held a week ago today on Tortola. The parade is also known as August Monday as it occurs on the first Monday in August.