TORTOLA — A fishing tournament, market day and donkey races. Those were among the last lap activities held as part of the Carrot Bay Cultural Fiesta, which wound down the 69th celebration of the British Virgin Islands 69th Emancipation Festival on Saturday.

The events, each with its own competition, kicked off Thursday with the Albert Stoutt Fishing Tournament. Then residents had fun taking part in and cheering on the donkey races, which was followed by two market days where vendors lined the street with a variety of local foods, fruits and vegetables.