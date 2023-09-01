The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to clear discolored, odorous water from St. Croix pipes, but WAPA CEO Andrew Smith explained to governing board members Thursday that it is a slow, complex process.
“The quality is unacceptable. There’s nothing else to say about it. Providing this color of water, it’s not where WAPA wants to be with its water service,” Smith said.
The St. Croix water system “is very old, first and foremost,” and the 60-year-old iron pipes “are the source of the discoloration in the water,” Smith said.
The water system is gravity-fed, so customers in Frederiksted experience more discoloration because it’s the farthest point from the highest pressure in the system, Smith said.
“It comes back principally to water flow. At this point in the year, we would normally have our water tank close to full. We’ve had such an extensive drought, our tanksn are roughly half full or less,” Smith said.
That’s causing low water pressure, because “you just don’t have as much physical weight of water to keep pressure on the system. Low water pressure equals low flow rate, equals discoloration in the water.”
In addition, WAPA normally has “a very aggressive flushing program,” in which hydrants are opened to flush out stagnant water, but that level of flushing isn’t possible with the current low water levels.
There has been some rain in recent weeks, so the levels are coming back up, but “if we flush aggressively, that lowers the water pressure even more, which makes the situation worse. So, it becomes a chicken and the egg dynamic,” Smith said. “There’s a delicate balance we’re trying to strike with that.”
WAPA employees also use treatment chemicals to mitigate the problems, and conduct sampling at multiple points throughout the day to ensure the water is meeting standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, he added.
He said they plan to do secondary level testing not mandated by the EPA, which will provide additional information. The EPA and the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources have been collaborating on plans to add filtration to the system, which is dependent on availability of equipment.
“WAPA’s not just sitting around waiting, we’re taking the proactive steps that we can,” but customers must understand there is a “balancing act” when it comes to flushing, Smith said.
Board member Hubert Turnbull asked if sargassum seaweed is contributing to the problem.
Smith said there was an influx four to six weeks ago, and they use contract divers to physically clear sargassum from water intakes.
Seven Seas, which produces water via reverse osmosis through a contract with WAPA, has been increasing the frequency of filter changes, and “the influx has eased, so we’re not struggling with that issue very much right now,” Smith said.
But at the later phases of a sargassum event, “the seaweed starts to sink, and it starts to deteriorate,” Smith said. “Those particles become very microscopic and they’re too small to filter out, so some of that discoloration does make its way through the system.”
Smith also said that, “the odor that some people are experiencing is a result of the sargassum.”
People with cisterns and WAPA connections also have issues during droughts, and will turn on WAPA water after a long period without use when their cistern gets low, flushing out stagnant, discolored water, he said.
Smith said that, “my understanding is that we’re on the back side of the sargassum issue on teh influx we had 4-6 weeks ago.”
To prepare for future sargassum events, “we are working closely with FEMA, we’ve got air compressors I believe on order now, to support what’s called a bubble screen,” Smith said. “The physical agitation of that water in that air goes around that water intakes, and it helps keep the physical sargassum from going into our system. So, we are working on a physical solution with FEMA that will help this issue in the future.”
Smith explained that the system on St. Croix was particularly damaged by the 2017 hurricanes, which is prompting FEMA to provide funding for a full replacement of existing infrastructure, a gradual process that will take about a decade to complete.
“We’re looking at a generational, transformational change of the water infrastructure,” Smith said.
They’re also pursuing expansion programs with other funding sources, such as $80 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that was set aside by the V.I. government, Smith said.
Crews try to minimize customer disruption when working on the system, but “some of the outages that customers are experiencing, are the result of some of the investment that we’re making in our water system,” Smith said.
During Thursday’s meeting, board members also voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with WAPA employees that will extend through June 30, 2028 and provide gradual wage increases, starting at 2% in the first year, increasing to 4% in 2028, totaling $2.06 million over the life of the contract.
After an executive session out of view of the public, board secretary Juanita Young reported that members had “taken action” on legal and personnel matters, but did not provide any other details.
The V.I. Code requires that boards provide a copy of the vote on any action taken by an agency in a meeting close to the public, exclusing any information exempted from public disclosure under the law. The documentation must include the names of all members present, a record of each member’s vote, and a description of the matter on which the vote was taken.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen and Board Chair Kyle Fleming have not yet responded to a request for that information.