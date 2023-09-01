The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to clear discolored, odorous water from St. Croix pipes, but WAPA CEO Andrew Smith explained to governing board members Thursday that it is a slow, complex process.

“The quality is unacceptable. There’s nothing else to say about it. Providing this color of water, it’s not where WAPA wants to be with its water service,” Smith said.

