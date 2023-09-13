As the months passed after the Elaine Ione Sprauve Library’s June ribbon-cutting and the library remained closed, St. John resident Banen Chaney decided to channel her frustration into a productive solution.
A former library employee, Chaney said she struggled with the knowledge that many St. John youth had never been in the island’s library due to its multi-year closure.
“I had just seen another delay in the library opening and it really stood out to me that there are kids in school right now who have never been inside the library,” said Chaney, who lives in Coral Bay and owns Coral Bay Adventures with husband Andy Montchyk. “It’s difficult for me as a former library employee, because I know how beneficial the access to books, answers to questions, free programming, and even air conditioning can be for people of all ages. I looked at my husband and said, ‘We need to do a story time.’”
Chaney, who hosts trivia nights and has considered a foray into stand-up comedy, said she has no fear of public speaking.
“I want to use my energy for reading books to kids and singing silly songs and doing silly dances and just letting kids be kids together,” she said.
Chaney and her husband’s 14-month-old daughter gave further motivation for a story time event. The couple moved quickly, and less than a week after the idea came to light, Chaney and Montchyk hosted their first story time event on Sept. 4.
Story Time was hosted at the Franklin Powell Sr. Park gazebo, managed by the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, which allowed free use of the gazebo due to the event being a give-back to the community.
About 10 young children and their caregivers attended, and in addition to hearing stories, attendees participated in a free book exchange.
“We had 45 great minutes of reading stories and laughter and snacks and kids playing with each other’s toys,” said Chaney. “It was just a really sweet thing.”
As of Tuesday, the Elaine Sprauve Library has since reopened, but Chaney said her weekly Story Time will continue in Cruz Bay on Mondays at 4:30 p.m., perfectly complementing the library’s hours of operation, as it is not open on Mondays.
“These two things can work in conjunction with each other,” said Chaney of Story Time and the now-open library. “It’s supplementing. I see a need and I’m going to continue to offer it as long as I can.”
The story-time event was advertised on social media and via word of mouth, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, said Chaney.
Community members have reached out to ask how they can help, from providing snacks to donating books. Although the group at the first story time was about kindergarten-aged and younger, Chaney said she’s open to children of all ages attending.
She also welcomes musicians to sing songs with the children and Spanish-speaking individuals to read books in Spanish. Residents are welcome to come make use of the free book exchange, even if they don’t have books to donate, Chaney added.
“I am kind of up for anything,” she said. “Let’s keep the books circulating on island.”