Defendants in an ongoing lawsuit over water contamination caused by the 2021 accidents at the St. Croix refinery have asked a judge to stay an order that they provide free drinking water to indigent residents who are claiming their cisterns were tainted with oil droplets.

In May, U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis ruled that while the case is pending, the defendants must provide water to eligible applicants who can prove economic hardship and impact by the refinery accidents.

