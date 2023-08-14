Defendants in an ongoing lawsuit over water contamination caused by the 2021 accidents at the St. Croix refinery have asked a judge to stay an order that they provide free drinking water to indigent residents who are claiming their cisterns were tainted with oil droplets.
In May, U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis ruled that while the case is pending, the defendants must provide water to eligible applicants who can prove economic hardship and impact by the refinery accidents.
On behalf of defendant Limetree Bay Terminals, which is now doing business as Ocean Point Terminals, attorney Carl Becksted filed a motion to stay Lewis’ order Tuesday, explaining why the company feels it should not be made to pay for the water distribution program.
“Plaintiffs’ claims of widespread contamination are misleading and risk causing massive panic. If the Water Distribution Program is put into place it can further add to this fear that there is a human health crisis on St. Croix as a result of the releases, when this has not been proven,” according to the motion.
The four consolidated cases include 44 plaintiffs who are suing more than a dozen defendants involved in the refinery while it was under operation by former owner Limetree Bay.
Defendants in the case include Limetree Bay Terminals, the bunkering side of the business that split from Limetree Bay Refinery and now runs independently, but is still being held legally responsible for the refinery’s prior impact.
Terminals has always been a distinct legal entity from Refining for all purposes and the only shared characteristic is the fact that they are located on the same property,” according to the motion by Becksted.
“Prior to the release events, Terminals sold the Refinery to Refining. Therefore, Refining, not Terminals, owned and operated the Refinery. Plaintiffs have conflated Terminals’ and Refining’s relationship in an effort to sue Terminals, which is currently the only solvent entity of the two,” according to the motion.
According to the order Lewis entered in May, “Although two years have elapsed since the release events, Plaintiffs’ cases remain in their very earliest stages. This is largely due to the fact that a number of companies associated with the refinery declared bankruptcy in the summer of 2021, resulting in a stay of proceedings in this Court.”
After Limetree Bay Refining declared bankruptcy, the refinery was sold at auction in December 2021 to Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
While Port Hamilton has declared their intention to restart refinery operations, the facility has remained under a shutdown order by the Environmental Protection Agency since May 2021, and a timeline for a potential reopening has not yet been announced.
In the meantime, residents affected by the 2021 accidents are pursuing their claims in court, and Becksted wrote that it’s expected to cost more than $6,988 per year, per household to supply water.
“Even applying a low estimate of 1,000 eligible households participating in the Water Program, the cost for one year for the cost of water along would be $6,988,800 (making the anticipated low estimate monthly cost $582,400 for the cost of water alone),” according to the motion. “This is an unfair cost for Terminals to shoulder, particularly because Terminals did not operate or control the Refinery or the flare in question during the time of the Release events, and because Plaintiffs failed to present direct evidence of their own individual harm.”
Only one plaintiff, Margaret Thompson, testified that her cistern tested “positive” for total petroleum hydrocarbons, but further analysis showed the substance “did not resemble petroleum, meaning that the TPH could not be attributed to any petroleum source, including the Refinery,” according to the motion.
Becksted also noted that, “a key element in the Order Implementing the Water Program is that eligible residents must show that they cannot afford to purchase water without trading off other basic necessities,” according to the motion. “However, Plaintiffs called six residents throughout both hearing phases, none of whom testified that they were trading off necessities in order to buy water. The testimony instead supports Terminals’ position that Plaintiffs failed to demonstrate extraordinary harm, let alone any harm.”
Lewis has not yet ruled on the motion to stay.
