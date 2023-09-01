Corinne Plaskett has always been a behind-the-scenes person.
Those who have worked with Plaskett over her storied career use other words to describe her — all of them with approbation.
“I can’t say anything bad about Corinne,” said former Elections Supervisor John Abramson, who said Plaskett was meticulous, detail-oriented, and patient during her tenure at the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
“She was kind of, kind of my personal keeper,” he said. “She kept me in line.”
Abramson recalled a particularly stressful time for ESVI when Plaskett was a steadying influence, reminding him to stay the course. Plaskett served as assistant supervisor of Elections prior to retiring in 2011.
But friends and colleagues would dispute that Plaskett even is retired. In December, the St. Croix resident will term out of her position as the Volunteer State President of AARP in the Virgin Islands after serving in the role for six years.
“And in my opinion she was more than just a volunteer,” said longtime friend I. Debbie Henry, who noted that Plaskett takes her work with AARP so seriously that one would think she was being paid.
State AARP Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster agreed that Plaskett is a diligent worker.
“When it comes time to focus and get the job done, she does that,” he said, but she also has a real “joie de vivre.”
Henry agreed with that assessment.
“She’s a lot of fun,” she said of Plaskett. “Fun, fun, fun, fun. Capital F-U-N.”
Dr. Donna Christensen, who worked with Plaskett at the Health Department prior to her tenure as V.I. delegate to Congress, recalled her as more than just a former co-worker. The two grew up together in Christiansted, and Christensen fondly recalled countless hours putting on backyard shows for their grandparents.
“We’ve been friends for so long,” she said of Plaskett, who served as deputy commissioner of Health. “I don’t know that other people keep friendships like how we keep friendships.”
Regardless of how they know her, everyone who spoke to The Daily News agreed that Plaskett is a true connector of people. Henry called her “the purist” diplomat.
“She can find peace in a war,” she said.
As assistant supervisor at ESVI, Plaskett routinely partnered with sorority groups to boost voter registration. She is a founding member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Zeta Upsilon Sigma chapter, on St. Croix.
Plaskett said Wednesday she was very humbled to hear how she was thought of during her career.
“I love it — because I like to consider myself a connector,” she said, adding that she’s always had a desire to build bridges.
Over the course of what she called her “70-plus years of goodness,” Plaskett has learned a thing or two about how to succeed at work.
Young people entering the workforce, she said, should prepare themselves but be open to learning new things.
Plaskett also encouraged young Virgin Islanders to be mindful of the past, which she said will help them navigate their future. They should also consider “service over self.”
Plaskett practices what she preaches. Though her tenure as AARP’s volunteer state president is coming to an end, she said she plans to continue volunteering with the organization and looking after the territory’s retirees.