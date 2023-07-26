Closer to a restart?

The new owners of the troubled St. Croix Refinery (shown during an emissions accident in December 2020) scored a legal victory over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) when the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that they do not need to obtain a major permit from the EPA before restarting operations. However, it remains unclear how the decision will affect a timeline for reopening the facility.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the new owners of St. Croix’s refinery do not need to obtain a major permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before restarting operations, but it remains unclear how the decision will affect a timeline for reopening the troubled facility.

“The court’s decision today is a significant milestone in the refinery restart and for the St. Croix manufacturing economy. It affirms my longstanding position that the Environmental Protection Agency was less than judicious in requiring this permit,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement issued Tuesday.

