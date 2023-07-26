The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the new owners of St. Croix’s refinery do not need to obtain a major permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before restarting operations, but it remains unclear how the decision will affect a timeline for reopening the troubled facility.
“The court’s decision today is a significant milestone in the refinery restart and for the St. Croix manufacturing economy. It affirms my longstanding position that the Environmental Protection Agency was less than judicious in requiring this permit,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Accidents at the refinery in 2021 sprayed oil and chemicals over surrounding neighborhoods, contaminating drinking water and crops and causing schools to temporarily close, and some residents have called for the refinery to be shut down permanently.
But Bryan has long said he wants to see the refinery reopen as soon as possible, and emphasized its importance to the territory’s economy in his statement Tuesday.
“As a former employee at that very refinery, I understand its value to the Virgin Islanders who rely on this critical industry to feed their families and, as Governor, remain fully committed to the safety of those individuals and the residents of St. Croix as we strive to realize environmental and economic justice in our community,” Bryan said.
The EPA also issued a statement after the ruling.
“EPA is reviewing the court’s decision and determining next steps. EPA remains committed to ensuring that the refinery complies with environmental laws that protect public health. EPA will continue its efforts to prevent environmental harms in this community and disproportionate burdens to its residents,” according to the statement.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett declined to comment on the court’s decision.
The court agreed that the EPA “exceeded its statutory authority when it attempted to impose regulatory requirements on Port Hamilton’s refinery on St. Croix that Congress had made applicable to facilities constructed after August 1977,” according to a statement from the refinery’s current owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
“The refinery was built in the late 1960s and the court agreed that the plain language of the statute did not allow EPA to impose those requirements on the St. Croix refinery,” the statement added.
The refinery previously shut down in 2012 under former owner Hovensa following violations of the Clean Air Act, and there is still an active consent decree in place.
Another former owner, Limetree Bay Refining, went into bankruptcy after a series of “at least six” emission accidents sprayed oil droplets and noxious chemicals over communities surrounding the refinery between December 2020 and May 2021, contaminating drinking water and causing ongoing concerns about the public health impacts, according to an ongoing complaint filed by the Justice Department on behalf of the EPA in July 2021.
The EPA issued a shutdown order, and is currently overseeing removal of leftover chemicals at the refinery following a fire in August.
In November, EPA also ordered the new owner, Port Hamilton, to obtain a Prevention of Significant Deterioration, or PSD permit, which would require use of the latest air pollution control technology.
That prompted an appeal from Port Hamilton, arguing that EPA “acted arbitrarily and capriciously,” and the PSD program only applies to newly constructed facilities.
“We agree that EPA has exceeded its statutory authority” under the Clean Air Act, the 3rd Circuit ruled Tuesday. “Accordingly, we will grant the petition and vacate EPA’s decision.”
The court ruled that the refinery “is not new and has not undergone a ‘modification,’” that might trigger requirement of a PSD permit. “The EPA therefore exceeded its authority by requiring Port Hamilton to obtain a PSD permit for the Refinery.”
Port Hamilton Vice President Fermin Rodriguez, who has worked at the St. Croix refinery for over 30 years, said in a statement issued Tuesday that he was gratified by the court’s decision.
“Despite our disagreement with EPA,” Rodriguez said, “Port Hamilton shares EPA’s concern for the environment and people of St. Croix. With this decision, Port Hamilton has a clear path to resuming operaons at the refinery in a manner that is in full compliance with all EPA, OSHA and Virgin Islands Department of Perming and Natural Resources requirements.”
He added that, “Port Hamilton is looking forward to continuing to be a good neighbor on St. Croix and becoming a substantial contributor to the economy of the island by creating good jobs, opportunities for local businesses, and contributing to the tax base.”’
Rodriguez did not respond to questions from The Daily News about the court’s decision, including whether it will shorten the timeline for a potential restart, which EPA officials have said is expected to take several years.
Rodriguez and Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers also did not respond to questions about efforts to attract new investors to fund the refinery’s restart.