ST. CROIX — Mixologists and rum connoisseurs got together Wednesday to participate in the first National Rum Day Bartender Competition on the island.
Wednesday was observed as National Rum Day so it was only natural that 10 of the island’s most popular and talented bartenders islandwide used that opportunity to showcase their skills.
At night’s end, Akyve Scarborough, the bartender at Hamilton’s, captured the top prize with his Cruzan Fireburn Bouquet Cocktail concoction. He was awarded a staycation at the Buccaneer Resort and a $100 gift certificate from at Levels Bar and Lounge in Christiansted, which hosted the event.
The competition was sponsored by Cruzan Rum and, of course, it featured signature Cruzan flavored rums, Cruzan’s light and dark rums as well as its limited edition Single Barrel Rum.
Each competitor was tasked with creating a cocktail using their choice of Cruzan Rum and additives to present to the panel of six judges, which included chefs, bar owners, and food and rum lovers. They judged each drink on creativity, presentation and taste.
Part of the contest was timed, and during the fast-moving event bartenders infused their favorite rums into recipes using a variety of items: blood oranges, passion fruit juices, mangoes, infused rosemary, herbs, roots, ginger, mint leaves, syrups, coffee and other ingredients.
Cocktail creations included Scarborough’s Fireburn Bouquet and ran the gamut from Crucian Lemonde to The Amber, and from Passion Paradise to Crucian Gooseberry Paloma .
Hosts Jimmy Webber and Ralph Motta kept the audience engaged with Cruzan Rum and St. Croix history Trivia that resulted in giveaways of Cruzan Rum merchandise.
Madison Tucker, Cruzan Rum’s brand manager, said she loved the vibe from the inaugural competition and plans to hold it again.
“This all came together nicely. The main objective was to celebrate National Rum Day although it is not a holiday,” she said. “We also wanted to show appreciation for the bartenders and showcase their skills and creativity.”