Members of the Virgin Islands Career and Technical Education Board pondered ways to fund apprenticeships during a regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon, but the board was unable to take action because it lacked a quorum.
Board Secretary Suzanne Magras told members that there are 38 apprenticeship sponsors working with CTE, though not all of them have apprentices yet.
“Right now it can be a challenge to get new apprenticeships going, because you have to be able to fund those positions,” Magras said.
The Skills For Today program, which offered training in predominantly construction-related areas and covered 100 percent of apprentices’ wages, has been winding down over the past year, Magras said.
“So a lot of our apprenticeship sponsors are wondering how they’re going to continue doing this program without having that funding, without having those wages provided,” she said.
Board member Sen. Genevieve Whitaker credited Magras for her work but said she was disappointed in the number of apprenticeships.
“Because if we have just small numbers of persons being trained then we are not making ... progress with regards to our young people,” she said.
Board Chair JoAnn Murphy floated the possibility of bringing the Education Department on board as an apprenticeship sponsor.
“I mean we have positions that we can’t fill,” Murphy said. “So obviously the money is there, but can it be used, possibly, to support instructor apprenticeships, especially for our CTE programs?”
Later in the meeting, Education Board member Arah Lockhart expressed hope that CTE, its parent agency the Education Department and the University of the Virgin Islands would continue working together to form a cohesive vision for workforce development, rather than discrete and isolated programs.
“When we look at the intermittent programs that are introduced every time funding becomes available, and then as the funding winnows down, there’s no continuity, there is no structure or system in place to provide some kind of sustainability for this, you know, the wonderful things that have been started,” she said.