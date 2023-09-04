Coastal Zone Management Commissioners tabled a decision on Permit No. CZT-01-22(L) for up to 30 days after a Thursday afternoon meeting because Commission Chair Winston Adams said he needed more time to review the applicant’s submitted materials.
The proposal, made by BBK Development LLC, includes the development of a 14-unit eco resort, which includes eight studio units, two one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units, a swimming pool, restaurant and bar as well as 30 parking spaces on Water Island. Under that proposal, some existing slabs would be repurposed for parking. Solar energy and wastewater treatment systems would also be incorporated.
With the decision delayed, commissioners moved on to a public hearing on a proposed multipurpose Estate Nazareth development between Muller and Vessup bays.
The proposal from applicant Jack Rock B-A-C LLC includes a restaurant, marine services building, event lawn, dry stack boat storage, fueling facilities, back-of-house yard, a wastewater treatment plant and a generator.
The development’s marina will include 17 slips, 2,128 linear feet of alongside dockage and a managed mooring field comprising 14 buoys in Vessup Bay and 68 buoys in Muller Bay as well as pumpout facilities and amenities.
“So, at the end of the day what we’re trying to do is take what has been for quite some time now an abandoned, damaged facility, restore the marina, add a new facility where you could have pumpout and other services — which would help to clean up the bay, to reduce pollution of the bay — and we’re hoping that this will be a successful expansion of the marine industry in the territory, specifically on St. Thomas and Red Hook,” said George Dudley, who represented Jack Rock on Thursday.