Coastal Zone Management Commissioners tabled a decision on Permit No. CZT-01-22(L) for up to 30 days after a Thursday afternoon meeting because Commission Chair Winston Adams said he needed more time to review the applicant’s submitted materials.

The proposal, made by BBK Development LLC, includes the development of a 14-unit eco resort, which includes eight studio units, two one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units, a swimming pool, restaurant and bar as well as 30 parking spaces on Water Island. Under that proposal, some existing slabs would be repurposed for parking. Solar energy and wastewater treatment systems would also be incorporated.