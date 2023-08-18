The Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Coastal Zone Management Committee declined to take action on permit modifications proposed by Frenchman’s Reef owners pending a site visit during a virtual CZM Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The proposed modifications include the removal of planned offshore breakwaters at Morningstar Beach, changing the dock permit to remove reverse osmosis intake and construct an “L” shaped dock, creating a perched beach to the south of that dock on Pacquereau Bay and doing minor sand nourishment, and relocating the fuel storage tank associated with the microturbines into the wastewater treatment plant footprint.