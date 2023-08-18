The Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Coastal Zone Management Committee declined to take action on permit modifications proposed by Frenchman’s Reef owners pending a site visit during a virtual CZM Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The proposed modifications include the removal of planned offshore breakwaters at Morningstar Beach, changing the dock permit to remove reverse osmosis intake and construct an “L” shaped dock, creating a perched beach to the south of that dock on Pacquereau Bay and doing minor sand nourishment, and relocating the fuel storage tank associated with the microturbines into the wastewater treatment plant footprint.
While the requested modifications do pertain to the 94-room Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, which opened in May, Coastal Zone Management Commissioner Winston Adams said his major concern is the Frenchman’s Reef side, adding that it’s been more than two years since permits for the hotel were approved.
“And up to now I understand it’s not open,” he said. “And every time I ask about it I’m being told, ‘we’ll be open next month.’ And I have a concern about that.”
Bhavin Vivek of CREF3 USVI Hotel Owner Inc. and Fortress Investment Group — which owns Frenchman’s Reef — assured the commissioner that the hotel will open within the next few weeks and welcomed the prospect of a site visit.
“And, you know, just to give you a matter of perspective, we’ve also hired and onboarded close to 400 associates,” he said to indicate that the hotel was on the cusp of opening.
After some discussion, CZM commissioners decided on an Aug. 24 site visit. With the hotel’s opening weeks away, Vivek asked how long approval would take following that site visit.
“A lot of these things that we’re talking about have already been built or have already been, you know, in process, and as I mentioned we’re going to be opening here in the next few weeks,” he said.
Earlier in Thursday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table action on a request from the Education Department to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to renovate and modernize the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas.