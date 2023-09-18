V.I. Police on Friday ruled out foul play and announced that the death of an Estate Anna’s Hope man days earlier was the result of suicide.
The death of the 24-year-old man on Sept. 13, is at least the fourth such tragedy to occur on St. Croix since April, leading the Health Department to release a statement alerting residents not to be afraid to seek help.
Since the beginning of September, the Health Department also has posted frequent reminders that help is available for those struggling with their mental health in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month.
During the summer, three other individuals on St. Croix committed suicide and the first occurred in April when police found the body of a 33-year-old man in Christianted. Days earlier, a 19-year-old woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In July, police announced that the death of a 25-year-old man in Estate St. George was a suicide. The Daily News routinely refrains from naming suicide victims.
At the time of those deaths Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion described the uptick as “scary” and encouraged residents to be open about the issues they’re facing and to call the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline for support.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or 1-800-273-8255 to receive support. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all calls are confidential.
Virgin Islanders can also contact the Health Department’s Behavioral Health Division by phone or in-person from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.