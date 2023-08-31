DeBlasio

Steve DeBlasio

When Steve DeBlasio arrived in the Virgin Islands in December 2017, he had retired from Federal Emergency Management Agency nearly a year earlier after a 40-year career with the federal agency.

He played instrumental roles in helping people recover from some of the nation’s most notable disasters — Hurricane Katrina, 9/11, and hurricanes Hugo and Marilyn, among many others — and was ready to step away from a long and storied career. Instead, he’d been called to the territory to help the Virgin Islands recover from the twin devastations of Irma and Maria. Ultimately, those two hurricanes are what pulled DeBlasio back into the field of disaster recovery, and he found a new home in the island of St. John.