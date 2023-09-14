Virgin Islands National Park and Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument welcomed Penelope Del Bene on Sept. 6 as acting superintendent for a 120-day assignment. Scott Simmons, who served as acting superintendent starting July 30 when former superintendent Nigel Fields departed, returned to his role as the park’s deputy superintendent.
Del Bene has served as the superintendent of Biscayne National Park, located in South Florida, since 2019. She oversaw critical Hurricane Irma infrastructure recovery projects, improved visitor experience at popular camping and day-use locations, increased visitor access to the park through education-based experiences, and preserved coral reefs through a multi-faceted programmatic approach, according to a VINP press release. As superintendent, she also works closely with Indigenous communities by building and maintaining relationships with local tribes in South Florida.