V.I. government officials said in depositions that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s way of doing business in the territory was not unusual, particularly for a beneficiary of the tax incentive program.
While the full deposition transcripts have not been made public, portions of several depositions have been filed by David Ackerman of the law firm Motley Rice, which is representing the V.I. government in its ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.
Lawyers for the bank have also been filing partial excerpts from the depositions, and each side is selecting testimony favorable to their arguments — within the confines of a strict protective order meant to protect victims’ privacy.
The government is claiming the bank is liable after employees failed to report Epstein’s suspicious financial transactions, while the bank claims V.I. government officials allowed Epstein to live in the territory with little oversight, even after he became a registered sex offender, granting him over $300 million in tax exemptions through the V.I. Economic Development Commission.
The excerpts provide additional context for the political environment Epstein operated in for the 20 years he lived in the territory, before his August 2019 suicide while awaiting trial on new charges.
For example, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. served as chairman of the EDC under former Gov. John deJongh Jr., and both signed off on a tax benefit certificate for Epstein’s company in 2014.
Bryan testified during his June 6 deposition that he served as executive director of the nonprofit Junior Achievement after leaving the EDC, and before becoming governor in 2019.
Former first lady Cecile deJongh served as Epstein’s office manager for two decades, and Bryan said he communicated with her after he left the EDC, recommending that Epstein direct his EDC-required charitable contributions to Junior Achievement.
Bryan said he also expressed reservations, and “I said it will be self-serving for me to do so,” according to the transcript. Epstein agreed to donate $10,000 each to the nonprofit and a school for autistic children that Bryan also recommended, but Bryan testified that he doesn’t know if Epstein actually donated.
Epstein also complained to Bryan about his difficulty getting building permits from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, but Bryan said he never granted Epstein special treatment.
Bryan said that like Epstein, many tax beneficiaries donate to various nonprofits and fund tuition payments for employees’ children, including Hovensa, which caused “a whole school” to close when the refinery shuttered in 2012.
“We encourage those education benefits, you have a whole generation of Virgin Islanders that became lawyers and doctors as a result of Leon Hess funding education in the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol testified that V.I. Police never received a report about Epstein, and DPNR would have reported suspicious activity if they’d seen it while investigating environmental violations on Epstein’s property.
Epstein paid large fines for illegal construction projects, and Oriol told The Daily News in 2019 that Epstein didn’t receive special treatment, but DPNR didn’t have adequate manpower or vessels to monitor Epstein’s islands, and whatever enforcement penalties were levied had little effect.
Lawyers questioned Oriol about those statements during a deposition in June, and Oriol said DPNR implemented escalating fines on Epstein in accordance with the law — and agreed that DPNR lacked the manpower and vessels.
He also agreed that it’s not unheard of for business owners like Epstein to pay for tuition for employees’ children, and pointed to the V.I. Water and Power Authority and the hospitals as other entities that give tuition bonuses, so “it’s not uncommon or unusual.”
Cecile deJongh testified in a deposition on May 29 that she chose to stay at Epstein’s -- instead of at her daughter’s -- for a month while she recovered from knee replacement surgery in New York because the building had an elevator and was nearer to the hospital.
But she said she had little interaction with Epstein’s other employees, particularly those who worked on Little St. James, including “housekeepers and people who didn’t speak English.”
She recalled Epstein asking her to set up English as a Second Language courses for three young women, but “I don’t even know if they ever enrolled.”
When asked if she was provided with the women’s names, deJongh said she doesn’t recall, and “I did nothing wrong.”
Epstein’s suggestion that he give Thanksgiving turkeys to each U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer on St. Thomas also didn’t strike deJongh as odd, she said.
“Well, down here, people usually give gifts to people at Department of Finance, they give, you know, they give gifts to people who they norrmally interact with on a regular basis,” deJongh said, and compared it to residents of a building giving a gift to their doorman.
“So that’s where I was thinking, I had no reason to think anything untoward was happening,” deJongh said.
“Sure. But you would recognize that Customs officials are not like the doorman in your building. They are law enforcement officers, right?” a lawyer for JPMorgan asked.
DeJongh’s response was not included in the excerpt filed by Ackerman.
Bureaucracy makes it difficult for businesses and professionals to obtain licenses and operate in the territory, and deJongh said she often lobbied on behalf of various people, including her personal doctor.
“So, yes, that’s how things work here,” deJongh said.
She denied that government officials take bribes, but said the issue is more a lack of meetings by government boards, which often don’t have enough members for a quorum, creating a backlog of applications.
“It happens a lot on all these boards. So, no, it’s not that anybody getting paid — you know, wants to get paid under the table. It’s just can you meet to make decisions,” deJongh said.
Her husband, former Gov. deJongh Jr., testified at his own deposition that Epstein gave him a $200,000 loan, which enabled him to pay a $381,000 settlement agreement with the V.I. government in 2016. The deal allowed deJongh to avoid criminal prosecution related to security improvements made to his private home at taxpayer expense while he was governor.
DeJongh said he repaid the loan early and also paid Epstein interest, but he doesn’t recall how much. He also acknowledged fielding questions from Epstein through his wife about a $50 million loan to the V.I. government, but said that “there were no discussions. There were just some questions.”
Former Gov. Kenneth Mapp testified that he met with Epstein for lunch on Little St. James while in office, and consulted with him on the government’s financial issues. Mapp said he also discussed bonds and investments with other wealthy residents, including Warren Mosler and Dave Johnson.
Mapp said he never gave Epstein any special treatment, and “I had no knowledge that he was engaged in human trafficking or sex trafficking anywhere.”