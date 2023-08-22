Hurricane Shelters

Demencio Villegs waits for Hurricane Omar at the Charlotte Amalie High School shelter on St. Thomas in October 2008.

 Daily News file photo/

Department heads provided updates on the U.S. Virgin Islands’ hurricane preparedness in light of several storm systems in the Atlantic during a weekly Government House press briefing on Monday.

V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said Tropical Storm Franklin was approximately 240 miles south of Santo Domingo and expected to turn north on Tuesday. As it does, the U.S. Virgin Islands is expected to receive 1-2 inches of rain, he said.