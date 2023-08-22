Department heads provided updates on the U.S. Virgin Islands’ hurricane preparedness in light of several storm systems in the Atlantic during a weekly Government House press briefing on Monday.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said Tropical Storm Franklin was approximately 240 miles south of Santo Domingo and expected to turn north on Tuesday. As it does, the U.S. Virgin Islands is expected to receive 1-2 inches of rain, he said.
“There are currently no tropical storm watches or warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands,” he said.
By 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center downgraded Tropical Storm Gert to a tropical depression. Farther east, Tropical Storm Emily had been downgraded to a post tropical cyclone by 11 a.m. and was later downgraded again.
Jaschen said the territory can expect unsettled weather conditions through Wednesday, which could include flooding impacts, river rises and even mudslides in steep areas.
On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a news release urging recreational boaters and beachgoers in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to exercise caution, citing “deteriorating sea state conditions and dangerous rip currents that may be associated with Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Gert.” The Coast Guard recommended that both groups monitor marine weather forecasts and National Weather Service advisories.
During Monday’s press briefing, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reminded Virgin Islanders to take steps to secure enough medication to last them through a natural disaster.
“Ninety days is what you should be aiming for,” she said. “That takes a conversation with your physician.”
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez followed by announcing that the department is opening its evacuation shelter pre-registration this week.
“And this just helps us to be more prepared about who will be coming to the shelters,” she said. Residents or visitors who are thinking about using one of the shelters can contact the Human Services Department between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Monday-Friday by calling 340-715-6935. The call will include a brief pre-registration form, which can also be found online by visiting vitema.vi.gov.
“All of you know that this is not our first rodeo as far as hurricane season,” Causey-Gomez, adding that shelters across the territory have been inspected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, and local agencies including the Human Services and Health departments, VITEMA, and others.
Approved shelters for the 2023 hurricane season include the St. Croix Educational Complex, which has a capacity of 739 people and is a pet shelter location. The D. C. Canegata Recreation Complex can accommodate 161 people.
On St. Thomas, the Lockhart Elementary and Junior High cafeteria can hold 148 people and is another pet shelter location. Eudora Kean High School has a capacity of 460 and is wheelchair accessible.
On St. John, the Adrian Senior Center is available as a shelter. Causey-Gomez said her department is working on securing approval for a second location.