Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Diana Salome Todman of Willikies Village, Antigua. She transitioned from this life on July 20, 2023, in Stockbridge, Ga., at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband Atwell “Taddy” Todman and grandson Billy Nathaniel.
She is survived by her nine children, Julene Nathaniel, Joycelyn Sargeant, Barbara Todman, Lennox “Bongo” Todman, Beverly Michael, Desiree Todman, Denise Todman, Lorna Todman and Mitchell Todman; her grandchildren, Claudette and Diane Nathaniel, Kim VanHolten-White, Kelly VanHolten, Ethan Canton, Laurence Reed, Nile Rondon, Nyetifah and Natifa Todman; and four great-grandchildren, including Mishael and Onias Canton. She is also survived by her special cousin, Blondelle O’Donohue, and a host of other family and friends.
The first and only viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Once again, friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Diana Salome Todman.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com