Elderly residents as well as individuals with a disability or special health care needs received essential information that will assist them before, during and after a disaster like a hurricane at the 2023 Vulnerable Community Expo on Tuesday.
The disaster preparedness expo, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., drew scores of residents to the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall on St. Croix.
Event sponsors in addition to the V.I. Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands and the Office of the Governor’s Territorial ADA Coordinator, were VITEMA, the Human Services, and Health departments, V.I. University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, American Red Cross of the Virgin Islands, Virgin Islands Association for Independent Living and the Virgin Islands Deaf and Hard of Hearing Advocates.
A similar expo was held in the St. Thomas-St. John District on Friday.
Free transportation and lunch were offered to the first 100 people who registered and in addition to free giveaways at each station from business including Viya, and advocate agencies like DRCVI, attendees were able to take advantage of free health screenings providing by the V.I. Health Department.