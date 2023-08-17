Children's parade

The St. Croix Majorettes were the “grand marshals” of the 2022-23 Crucian Christmas Festival’s Children’s Parade held in downtown Frederiksted, St. Croix.

 Daily News file photo

ST. CROIX — The V.I. Tourism Department, after announcing a Dec. 10 date for Crucian Christmas Festival activities, has made sweeping changes following much criticism from residents here and abroad.

The Division initially released the lineup of Festival activities, now in its 71st year, on Aug. 11 with the theme “Diversity, Artistry and Culture Galore for Crucian Christmas Festival 2023-2024.” The schedule featured activities to include the Prince and Princess show kicking off on Dec. 10, and a scaled-back village that began Jan. 1 with just six nights of entertainment. It was missing two highly anticipated events — Latin Night and Reggae Night.