ST. CROIX — The V.I. Tourism Department, after announcing a Dec. 10 date for Crucian Christmas Festival activities, has made sweeping changes following much criticism from residents here and abroad.
The Division initially released the lineup of Festival activities, now in its 71st year, on Aug. 11 with the theme “Diversity, Artistry and Culture Galore for Crucian Christmas Festival 2023-2024.” The schedule featured activities to include the Prince and Princess show kicking off on Dec. 10, and a scaled-back village that began Jan. 1 with just six nights of entertainment. It was missing two highly anticipated events — Latin Night and Reggae Night.
Festival will now start with the soft opening of the Village and Prince and Princess Show on Dec. 26. Activities will continue with the Miss St. Croix Pageant; Soca Monarch Competition; Calypso Monarch Competition; Food Fair; J’ouvert; Signature Nights in the Village, Festival parades and Fireworks to end it all on Jan. 6.
Shamari Haynes, assistant director of the Division of Festivals on St. Croix, said the initial changes were primarily to make the Village more attractive by combining the back-to-back nights of events into a smaller window to lure visitors to the island for the duration of the Festival.
“We wanted to structure it so that when people come in, they can enjoy all of the events and get the full essence of Festival in that one week,” he said. “But in hindsight we’ve realized that would essentially also be losing the cultural and traditional factors that make the Crucian Christmas Festival so unique.”
When the schedule was first released residents took to social media to voice their opinions, and Haynes said he also fielded calls of outrage.
Residents, feeling slighted with the six-day village compared to past schedules of up to two weeks — expressed concern over the missing events.
Long-time booth owner Jennifer Avila said six days of the Village was not sufficient because the financial burdens of preparing for one that takes days to recover.
“We have traditionally had the village for close to two weeks for a reason — because it made sense and benefited everyone,” she said. “Booth owners have to pay village fees, pay to build or paint the booth, pay to tow the booth to the Village, pay employees to serve in the booth, buy ingredients and pay people who help cook every night. It takes almost the first week of the village trying to recuperate costs from the initial set up and by the six day you may have just started to see a profit.”
Haynes said Tourism executives and division officials met and discussed the feedback they received about the changes and revamped the schedule, which now features a 12-day Village. It will also bring Festival pageants and competitions into the Village to bolster the entertainment lineup.
“I think this is a good compromise. We made changes for a reason. For increased marketability and inclusivity, the branding for the night formally known as Reggae was shifted to “Lovers and Friends and we have returned Latin Night to the line up,” he said.
Among the changes on the newly revised schedule:
• Reggae Night, keeps its new name “Lovers and Friends Night.”
• Latin Night is no longer combined with Cultural Night for the new International Cultural Night and Sweet Melanin Night, formerly Ladies Night, will keep its new name and will feature female artists.
Always a big hit with residents, Village nights will feature several local acts from across the territory including Blind Earz and Karnage in addition international performers such as Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Dru, Mr. Killa and Destra Garcia.