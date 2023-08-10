ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. says the new construction plans for the Hull Bay boat ramp and parking area “came from the demand from our local fishers and my personal penchant for progress,” but Northside residents and fishers are calling for the project to be scaled back from the current design.
A beloved community gathering place, Hull Bay has fostered generations of families of French descent, and is home to a rich coral reef popular with snorkelers, as well as a wave break that provides thrilling rides for surfers.
Residents have been circulating petitions and posting signs expressing strong opposition to the plan in the week since the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources posted it online, and a town hall meeting will be held at The Shack at Hull Bay from 6 to 8 tonight. Update: The location of the meeting has been changed to Charlotte Amalie High School.
Bryan issued a press release Wednesday, “dispelling rumors circulating in the Virgin Islands community on the Hull Bay Ramp and Parking Improvements Project.”
Bryan said he made a campaign promise five years ago to “move on the proposed Hull Bay project to expand the boat ramp and make improvements to parking to ensure the convenient use of the area for both our fishers and recreational beachgoers.”
The project was initiated in 2011, and the first set of design plans were unveiled in 2013 after two rounds of public meetings, according to Bryan’s statement. “Due to funding factors, the full construction documents were not completed. In 2017, renewed funding allowed for a second round of public meetings and subsequent designs. Unfortunately, the Hull Bay ramp collapsed in February 2019 and funds were re-programmed to fix the ramp.”
The government held a previous town hall meeting to solicit input on the plan in February 2022.
“So, it is disappointing that, after more than a year and a half since that Town Hall and five years since that commitment, and perhaps months away from shovels in the ground, special interests want us back in 2011 in the conceptual phases of this needed and demanded capital improvement project,” Bryan said in the statement.
Residents and fishers have been criticizing the plan as excessive, and say it goes beyond the ramp repairs that have long been requested.
Ruth Gomez, former director of DPNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife from 2015 to 2019, said Wednesday that a plan she oversaw in 2018 only called for extending the existing ramp by six to 10 feet, with guidance from a licensed local marine contractor.
“That was it, we weren’t changing the width of the dock, we weren’t touching the parking,” Gomez said.
She currently serves as spokesperson for the St. Thomas Fisherman’s Association, and “I under no circumstances want them to believe that I was part of this development that they’re going to unveil,” Gomez said. “It was never my intention to do anything more than extend that dock by 6 or 10 feet.”
Gomez questioned whether the new proposal has gone through the proper environmental review by the Coastal Zone Management committee and Army Corps of Engineers.
“I just want to make sure that it has checked all the boxes required by law for something of this magnitude. And if it hasn’t happened, then there has to be some accountability,” Gomez said.
On Wednesday, committee members of the Northside Sportfishing Club issued a public statement.
“Our thoughts on this project are that a usable ramp is needed as well as space for trailers to park. This should be done with the removal of the least amount of trees and with the sensitivity of the Hull Bay Archaeological District in mind,” according to the club.
“We cannot keep going back to the drawing board. At some point a decision must be made and the community must move forward. This might require some concessions,” according to the statement. “As a Club, we do not outright reject this entire plan, but support a scaled back version of it. We feel that Hull Bay is not a beach to just be enjoyed for its beauty, it also needs to be functional for fishermen and recreational boaters.”
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol did not respond to an interview request from The Daily News, but he issued a lengthy press release Wednesday in response to the growing criticism.
While residents have said the new ramp design appears to be significantly larger, the existing ramp is just short of 100 feet in length, the proposed ramp is 120 feet, and both ramps are 12 feet wide, Oriol said in the press release. The current ramp will remain in place until the new ramp is completed so there is no interruption in service.
“The reason for the slight ramp extension is the users’ complaint that the existing ramp is too short and ends in about 2.5’ of water, and to get into a decent water depth, users must put their vehicles almost fully into the water. The new ramp will have a lower pitch and the extension will end in 4.5’ of water, making it easier to launch vessels, without having to place one’s vehicle into the water,” according to Oriol’s statement.
The ramp “will be fortified with riprap on the sides to prevent scouring and protect it from significant wave action. Again, this was discussed in the 2011 public meetings and was included in the 2013 designs.”
There are currently two restaurants operating in Hull Bay, and critics say Hull Bay is being overdeveloped. A portion of the parking area in the plan is depending on funding, and would not be included in the current development phase, according to Oriol.
Oriol also addressed rumors that the project is being done to facilitate development of Inner Brass island.
“This statement is completely false, and there is no proof to substantiate such a claim. In fact, quite the opposite is taking place – the Department of Agriculture, has secured some $5M+ through the USDA Forest Legacy Program to acquire 90.59 acres of the 127 acres (or 70%) on Inner Brass for preservation of green space, in what VIDA is calling the ‘Inner Brass Park,’” according to Oriol. “That is the focus of the GVI with respect to the development of Inner Brass, not commercial development of the Cay.”
Critics are also saying the project is an effort to provide additional parking for the private restaurant “The Shack,” but “this is another false statement with no substantiating proof,” Oriol wrote. “This project was initiated in 2011, prior to the existing owner of The Shack even owning property in Hull Bay.”
The plan is focused on trailer parking, and “The private establishment has ample parking of its own.” It also includes removal of 13 trees, “some of which are standing in the existing parking area and users must park around. The plans include leaving most shoreline Maho and Sea Grapes on the beach. A specific note in the drawing states that 10 of the trees removed for the project are to be replaced,” Oriol added.
DPNR considered using an erosion mat backfilled with sand and gravel, as was done at Lindquist beach, but concern about heavy trailers caused permeable pavers to be added.
According to Oriol, “it is important to note that a final option should result in water infiltrating the ground and not sitting on the surface,” and the intent is “a sturdy parking surface that will withstand stormwater impacts and not result in craters/potholes over time or sediment polluting the water.”
The Shack was selected as tonight’s meeting spot because it’s the only area in the Northside that can accommodate a large public gathering, and the meeting will include presentations by DPNR and plan engineers, Oriol said.
Update: The location of the meeting has been changed to Charlotte Amalie High School.
Anyone wishing to comment at the end of the meeting is asked to sign up when they arrive, or submit comments in advance to DFWelectronic@usiv.onmicrosoft.com. Update: The email address published by DPNR included a typo, the correct email to submit public comment is DFWelectronic@usvi.onmicrosoft.com.
To view the plan online, visit https://tinyurl.com/46xxazxx