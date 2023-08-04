The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has released plans to construct a new boat ramp and paved parking area at Hull Bay, and a Town Hall meeting is planned for Aug. 10 where members of the community are invited to voice their opinions.
Many have already taken to social media to express criticism of the project, saying it’s beyond the scope of repairs to the existing boat ramp that fishermen and residents have been requesting for a decade.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. held a town hall meeting about previous plans to renovate the boat ramp in February 2022, and another meeting is set for August 10.
DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen did not respond to a request from The Daily News to speak with Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol about the plans, which were released on Facebook Wednesday.
The designs call for construction of a new boat ramp west of the existing ramp, which will remain in place until the new ramp is complete, and then be removed.
The plans also include “vegetation clearing,” removal of concrete paving, installation of permeable pavement for parking for passenger vehicles and boat trailers, a vehicle turnaround, concrete road paving, and a concrete pad for a fish cleaning station.
The Town Hall meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Shack at Hull Bay.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.