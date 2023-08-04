The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has released plans to construct a new boat ramp and paved parking area at Hull Bay, and a Town Hall meeting is planned for Aug. 10 where members of the community are invited to voice their opinions.

Many have already taken to social media to express criticism of the project, saying it’s beyond the scope of repairs to the existing boat ramp that fishermen and residents have been requesting for a decade.

